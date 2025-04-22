Visterra Landscape Group: Visterra Strengthens South Shore Massachusetts Operations With Acquisition of Herzog Landscape Solutions

Transaction marks Visterra's third acquisition of 2025 and eighth since inception, highlighting continued partnerships with best-in-class landscaping companies

Visterra Landscape Group, a premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced it has acquired Boston, Mass.-based Herzog Landscape Solutions, adding leadership, operational assets, and nearly 1,000 high value commercial clients to the company's South Shore Boston service area.

Scott Herzog established Herzog Landscape Solutions in 1989, and it has since become renowned for its exceptional commercial landscaping services around Boston. Visterra will retain all employees, ensuring continued growth, outstanding service, community involvement, and a focus on safety.

Visterra's Chief Executive Officer, Alan Handley, welcomed the Herzog team and customers to the Visterra family and described the acquisition as a pivotal moment for both Visterra's Northeast Region and Herzog, as the combined organization begins to build the next chapters of their legacy together.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott, his leadership team, and all Herzog Landscaping employees to the Visterra family," stated Handley. "The collaboration with Herzog underscores our ongoing commitment to partnering with best-in-class commercial landscaping companies within the Visterra footprint. This significant acquisition will enhance operational growth across all core services in the Northeast Region and notably expand our presence in Boston's South Shore area. All employees, customers, and community members can anticipate continued dedication to providing an exemplary workplace, superior customer service, and outstanding community engagement."

"For nearly four decades we have built a landscape company that is highly respected, trusted and relied on by South Shore businesses, and I'm so proud of our team for their hard work to help drive our success." Herzog said. "We had a high level of interest from other acquisition suitors, but Visterra was the natural choice due to a high-degree of cultural alignment and employee-centric values. We are beyond excited to begin the next chapter in partnership with Visterra."

The acquisition is Visterra's third in 2025, and eighth since its founding in late 2022. Visterra was represented by legal counsel Much Shelist.

