Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced an update to ongoing metallurgical testwork on the Goldstorm Gold, Copper and Silver Deposit, located on the Treaty Creek Project situated within the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Highlights from the recent follow-up metallurgical testing on the Lower CS-600 sub-domain included a significant increase in gold recovery:

Flotation recoveries and gold extraction within the Lower CS-600 sub-domain totaled up to 85.8% copper, 80.2% gold, and 58.1% silver.

Flotation testing consistently achieved a high-grade copper concentrate of 30.3% copper, 36.5 g/t gold and 99.8 g/t silver.

In comparison, highlights from the previous metallurgical testing released October 25, 2024 on the Lower CS-600 sub-domain included:

Flotation recoveries within the Lower CS-600 sub-domain totaled up to 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver.

Flotation testing confirmed that a high-grade copper concentrate with significant quantities of gold can be produced from the Lower CS-600 sub-domain, that exceeds 29% copper with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t and 96 g/t, respectively.

Ken Konkin P.Geo, President & CEO of Tudor Gold commented: "We are very pleased with our second set of flotation test results obtained from the lower portion of the CS-600 Domain (CS-600L). We estimate more than 50% of the CS-600 Domain is located within the lower portion (the CS-600L sub-domain). These latest results compared favorably with the first locked cycle test that we announced on October 24, 2024. With a simple rougher-cleaner flotation process we are consistently able to produce an exceptionally clean, high-grade copper/gold concentrate with excellent metal recoveries and, significantly, we were able to recover more gold during the most recent metallurgical work with an additional leaching step.

We conducted testing on the flotation tailings and pyrite concentrates by simply leaching these with cyanide. This added a substantial amount of gold, which increased the combined gold recovery to just over 80%. Our metallurgical team believes that continued fine-tuning of the process may continue to yield higher recoveries. Several tests demonstrated that higher gold recoveries were associated with finer grinds. These reported recoveries utilized a grind size of 75 microns. The CS-600L sub-domain is located in the same area that hosts the newly discovered Supercell-1 (SC-1) high-grade gold complex.

Our technical team is currently completing elements of our next permit application to include the construction of an exploration ramp designed to intersect the area immediately adjacent to the CS-600 Domain and directly above the newly discovered SC-1 high-grade gold structures. The proposal is to construct a three-kilometer-long exploration ramp collared from our Lower Camp area that will allow us to more efficiently drill test the SC-1 complex. This is an important aspect of the Treaty Creek Project, as the added possibility of defining a high-grade, multi-million-ounce gold deposit would greatly enhance the economic potential of the project, since it would provide us with a much smaller Capex target to start the mine process."

The follow-up flotation program on the Lower CS-600 sub-domain focused on optimizing gold recovery. In addition to using the typical copper flowsheet to produce the saleable copper concentrate, cyanide leach of the flotation tails was investigated. Additionally, evaluation of a sequential copper-pyrite flowsheet was conducted, and cyanide leach of the pyrite concentrate at various grind sizes carried out. Further testwork to investigate the upside potential of gravity concentration as well as optimization of flotation and leach conditions has been recommended to further improve copper and gold recoveries.

Remaining samples from the original PJ-5434 and PJ-5473 CS600L testwork were used to further advance this gold optimization testwork. To maximize material, the remaining samples were blended from the two previous testwork campaigns and therefore cannot be taken as a direct comparison to the locked cycle testwork, however, provide a close comparison for discussion.





GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT - Viewing Southwest (220°/-10°)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/249357_a41d7f04841d488a_001full.jpg

Metallurgical Test Work and Results:

Initial metallurgical testing carried out at Blue Coast Research, under the supervision of Fuse Advisors Inc. continued to demonstrate that a high-grade copper/gold concentrate could be produced from the Lower CS-600L domain along with increased gold recoveries through further processing of the flotation tails.

The following approaches to improving gold recovery were conducted:

Optimization of copper and sequential copper-pyrite flotation circuit for gold;

Evaluation of cyanide leach on the copper rougher flotation tails for gold extraction;

Evaluation of cyanide leach on the pyrite concentrate produced from sequential copper/pyrite flotation

Flotation Optimization:

A number of batch roughers tests were carried out to understand if gold recovery could be improved in the copper roughers or through sequential pyrite flotation. Further cleaner tests were conducted to understand the impact downstream. A summary of the tests completed can be found in Table 1.

F2/F3/F7 - Optimize gold recovery into the pyrite concentrate by investigating some of the following parameters: Collector dosage, flotation time, copper sulphate addition

F4 - Investigate the impacts of floating more pyrite into the copper concentrate. Natural pH in the rougher circuit, collector dosage

F6/F8 - Cleaner tests to investigate how pulling additional pyrite into the rougher concentrate effects gold and copper cleaning





Table 1 - Source: Fuse Advisors Inc. (2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/249357_a41d7f04841d488a_002full.jpg

Copper Rougher Flotation Tails Leach:

The copper rougher flotation tails leach flowsheet follows a typical copper flotation circuit configuration, with standard copper flotation reagents, as seen in Figure 1. The batch flotation tests achieved recoveries of 85.8% copper, 66.3% gold, and 58.1% silver into a concentrate with grade 30.3% copper, 36.5 g/t gold.

The copper rougher flotation tails were subjected to cyanide leach testwork, resulting in 53% gold extraction. The flotation rougher tailings contained 26% of the total gold, yielding a total gold extraction of 13.9%. The combined gold flotation recovery plus cyanide extraction totaled 80.2%.

Proposed Flowsheet - Copper Rougher Flotation Tails Leach:





Figure 1 - Source: Fuse Advisors Inc. (2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/249357_a41d7f04841d488a_003full.jpg

Copper-Pyrite Sequential Flotation/Pyrite Concentrate Leach:

An additional sequential copper/pyrite flowsheet was evaluated to recover additional gold from a pyrite concentrate, shown in Figure 2. Numerous tests were performed which demonstrated an average of 15-20% gold recovery to the pyrite concentrate. The pyrite concentrate was reground to 10 microns and subjected to cyanide leach, extracting 42-48% gold. This provided an additional gold extraction of 7-8% for a total gold recovery and extraction of 67-71%.

Proposed Flowsheet - Copper-Pyrite Sequential Flotation/Pyrite Concentrate Leach:





Figure 2 - Source: Fuse Advisors Inc. (2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/249357_a41d7f04841d488a_004full.jpg





Table 2 - Source: Fuse Advisors Inc. (2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/249357_a41d7f04841d488a_005full.jpg

Results of the rougher tails and pyrite concentrate tests are summarized in Table 2. This preliminary testwork has highlighted the ability to improve gold recovery in the CS-600L sub-domain and shows notable gold recovery improvements from previous testwork.

Tudor Gold also announces that the Company was notified by Fuse Advisors of an incorrect table included in the February 27, 2025 press release regarding Locked Cycle Metallurgical Test Work and Results. This has since been corrected in the version of the press release available on the Tudor Gold website, with the accurate table provided below.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/249357_a41d7f04841d488a_006full.jpg

QA/QP

The metallurgical program was carried out by Blue Coast Research of Nanaimo, B.C., selected to conduct further mineralogical assessment of the Goldstorm sample material. The metallurgical and mineralogical work was conducted under the supervision of Travis O'Farrell, P. Eng of Fuse Advisors Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. O'Farrell has reviewed this news release and agreed to its contents.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, President and CEO, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Standard QA/QC sampling procedures are maintained by SGS and Blue Coast to ensure accurate and representative testing.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ.

The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.



1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249357

SOURCE: American Creek Resources Ltd.