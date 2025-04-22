Birmingham Zoo Receives Four Furry Deliveries With Help From FedEx

The Birmingham Zoo welcomed a new resident to its freshly completed Wojciechowski Cougar Crossing habitat. A female orphaned cougar cub from Montana arrived safely at the zoo on Tuesday, February 11, marking a significant milestone ahead of the habitat's mid-March opening.

Photo courtesy of Oakland Zoo and Birmingham Zoo

The transport of the cub was a collaborative effort involving the Birmingham Zoo, FedEx, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The young cougar, named Juniper, estimated to be four to five months old and weighing between 30 and 40 pounds, traveled by plane from Great Falls, Montana, to Memphis, Tennessee. From there, she was transported by the Birmingham Zoo to her new home.

Chris Pfefferkorn, President and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo, expressed his excitement about the new addition, stating, "The arrival of this first cub is a major step towards us opening the Wojciechowski Cougar Crossing in mid-March. This project has been years in the making, and it's truly heartwarming to see the community come together to make it a reality."

Heather Harshbarger, communications advisor for FedEx Cares, highlighted the company's commitment to animal welfare, stating, "FedEx has a long history of working closely with zoos and aquariums to provide safe travel for animals using our extensive global transportation network and logistical expertise. We are proud to donate the cost of this mountain lion cub delivery."

The Birmingham Zoo staff worked diligently to help Juniper acclimate to her new surroundings and plans were underway to find another orphaned cub around her age to join her in the Wojciechowski Cougar Crossing habitat. This effort aimed to provide companionship and enrichment for the young cougar.

Shortly after Juniper's arrival, the zoo also welcomed two new bobcats, Baxter and Boomer, transported by FedEx from the San Diego Humane Society. These seven-year-old bobcats arrived on March 7 and quickly adjusted to their new home. Baxter and Boomer's arrival further enriched the Wojciechowski Cougar Crossing habitat, showcasing the zoo's commitment to providing a safe and enriching environment for all its animals.

The last of the four residents, Spruce, another orphaned cougar cub, was one of three siblings rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and cared for at the Oakland Zoo. After their mother was killed by a car, the cubs were found in Portola Valley. Spruce, also transported by FedEx, was chosen to join Juniper at the Birmingham Zoo. The hope is for them to become best friends like Baxter and Boomer.

As the Birmingham Zoo celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025, the opening of the Wojciechowski Cougar Crossing on March 19 marked a significant milestone in its history. The new habitat stands as a symbol of hope, community effort, and the zoo's dedication to animal care and conservation. Zoo visitors will learn about the important conservation efforts behind these beautiful animals.

FedEx donated the transportation costs for the cougar cubs and bobcats as part of the company's FedEx Cares "Delivering for Good" initiative, in which FedEx lends its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to organizations with precious cargo requests and helps communities before, during, and after crises.

***Photos courtesy of Oakland Zoo and Birmingham Zoo

