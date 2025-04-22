iTrustCapital Wins 2025 Stevie Award for Customer Experience Excellence

iTrustCapital, a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with a Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Customer Experience category at the 19th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

This marks a continued recognition of iTrustCapital's dedication to delivering an exceptional client experience. The Stevie Awards are among the most respected international business awards, drawing over 12,000 entries annually from more than 70 nations. Winners are selected by over 1,000 industry professionals through a rigorous judging process across nine global programs.

"Being honored with a Stevie Award again is a testament to our team's relentless focus on our clients," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "Client experience has always been at the heart of what we do, and this award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment our team brings every single day."

From day one, iTrustCapital has aimed to redefine the crypto industry by offering unparalleled support. With over 8,000 verified reviews and an average 4.9-star rating on Google and Trustpilot, the company's non-commissioned, in-house Client Experience team continues to earn recognition for their knowledge, responsiveness, and authentic service.

Unlike traditional approaches driven by high pressure sales incentives, iTrustCapital's model centers on real human support, with no upsells. The Company specializes in providing real-time access to US-based client support experts when it's needed most. That philosophy has become a cornerstone of the company's culture and a differentiator in the fintech and crypto space, which is not generally known for service excellence.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the premier international business awards recognizing excellence in customer service, contact centers, sales, and business development. Other programs under the Stevie umbrella include the American Business Awards® and the International Business Awards®. Winners of the 2025 awards were celebrated in New York on Friday, April 10.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA, and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party US banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

