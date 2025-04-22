Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Company") Is pleased to provide a litigation update regarding its lawsuit against PolyNatura and the $12.2M USD royalty on the Ochoa project.

Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") announces that the U.S. District Court has set a court-supervised settlement conference for April 23, 2025 in Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp.v. PolyNatura Corp., Case No. 21-cv-00918-MIS-JHR.

To sharpen its litigation strategy, Belgravia has added Zarco Einhorn Salkowski, P.A. a nationally acclaimed boutique firm known for record-setting verdicts in high-stakes commercial disputes to its legal team. Zarco's veteran trial lawyers bring additional depth, tactical insight, and settlement expertise as the parties work toward a value-enhancing resolution.

Belgravia remains confident in its legal position and committed to unlocking the full value of its royalty portfolio. The Royalty Agreement at the center of the dispute remains fully in force, and the Company will vigorously enforce its contractual rights now and in the future to protect shareholders and advance the monetization of its mineral and water interests.

Concurrently, Belgravia is pursuing multimedia opportunities in addition to advancing its existing collaboration with Electric Panda www.electricpandaentertainment.com as announced on October 22, 2024 to create a feature documentary. The documentary will spotlight the compelling story and long-term potential of its royalty assets, the path of its creation and the legal process which the company has navigated through. The social media and traditional streaming media opportunities will further expand avenues through which the Belgravia delivers value to shareholders while at the same time providing real time summary of the meaningful developments of the past decade.

Mr. Mehdi Azodi President & CEO of Belgravia Hartford stated, "The sequence of events that transpired with Belgravia over the last decade have now organically become a riveting and powerful storyline."

*******************************

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com and https://nodevest.io/

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the structure of the Investment, anticipated risk mitigation strategies, Dr. Cook's planned appearance on TraderTV, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249359

SOURCE: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc