China installed 59. 71 GW of new solar in the first quarter of 2025, with 20. 24 GW in March alone. National power generation capacity reached 3. 43 TW, with solar accounting for 950 GW of the total. China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said the country installed 59. 71 GW of new solar capacity in the first quarter of 2025. March alone accounted for 20. 24 GW - more than double the figure from a year earlier, representing a 124% year-on-year increase. National power generation capacity reached 3. 43 TW by the end of March, up 14. 6% from a year earlier, with solar at 950 GW, up 43. 4%, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...