AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announce that L'OFFICIEL, the global fashion media that has been influencing fashion, art, and culture for over 100 years, opens the world's first L'OFFICIEL COFFEE on April 15, 2025, in Omotesando, Tokyo.

The launch party for L'OFFICIEL COFFEE was a resounding success, warmly embraced by celebrities and well-attended by local influencers. Among the notable attendees was global celebrity Jackson Wang, who has built a thriving career that seamlessly blends music, fashion, and creative entrepreneurship, boasting over 30 million followers each on both Instagram and Weibo. Jackson not only participated in the launch party but also interactively engaged with a large group of his fans surrounding the L'OFFICIEL COFFEE venue, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere. He shared L'OFFICIEL COFFEE and other products with fans on the launch day, allowing them to experience the exceptional quality of L'OFFICIEL COFFEE products firsthand.

A Three-Story Concept Space Expressing L'OFFICIEL's Aesthetics Through Coffee

Located in a stylish three-story building in Omotesando and designed by acclaimed architect Keiji Ashizawa, the space reflects L'OFFICIEL's refined aesthetic marrying minimalist sophistication with rich material textures.

A Specially Designed L'OFFICIEL COFFEE Menu Where Fashion Sense and Casual Luxury Coexist

The menu features a diverse selection of beverages focused on carefully curated specialty coffees from around the globe. In addition to visually stunning and flavourful sweets, it also includes high-quality food options, including a truffle dish and caviar. This provides a new café experience that blends sensibility with aesthetic appreciation.

As a new lifestyle destination where fashion and culture intersect, L'OFFICIEL COFFEE allows visitors to experience a unique sense beginning in Omotesando, with plans for a global rollout.

L'OFFICIEL COFFEE Overview

Name: L'OFFICIEL COFFEE

Reading: ?????? ????

Opening: April 15, 2025 (Tuesday) from 9:00 AM

Address: 3-8-5 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hours: 9:00 AM 8:00 PM subject to change

Seating: 43 seats

Website: https://www.lofficielcoffee.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lofficielcoffee

About L'OFFICIEL

L'Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company with a century-long brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in over 30 countries globally, L'Officiel is recognized as a leading luxury and fashion media brand, serving as an international reference for French style and pioneering in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and contemporary society.

About L'OFFICIEL JAPAN

A subsidiary of L'Officiel, L'OFFICIEL JAPAN was launched in September 2024, marking the beginning of a full-scale effort to engage the Japanese market. L'OFFICIEL is a subsidiary under the media arm of AMTD Group, a global conglomerate.

About L'OFFICIEL COFFEE

L'OFFICIEL COFFEE, which embodies L'OFFICIEL's aesthetic and history, offer carefully selected specialty coffees, beautifully designed sweets, and meticulously crafted café menus, providing visitors with a special experience of luxury in a casual style. L'OFFICIEL COFFEE is being rolled out in progress by AMTD Group in major markets of the world, starting this year in Japan.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

