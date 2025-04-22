Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/14/2025
FR0010307819
10,000
92.0780
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/15/2025
FR0010307819
9,200
94.1772
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/16/2025
FR0010307819
23,942
93.3721
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/17/2025
FR0010307819
16,496
93.4811
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
59,638
93.3094
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
