3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider and certified B Corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Vedrenne as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 1, 2025. Vedrenne is moving into the role as 3Degrees' current CEO and co-founder Steve McDougal steps away from leadership of the company. McDougal informed the Board of Directors last year that he would be retiring as CEO; he will maintain his involvement as a member of the Board.

Vedrenne brings over two decades of global energy market experience operating across multiple continents. Most recently, at Engie, he oversaw trading and retail activities in North and South America for electricity and gas. In this position, he led efforts to bring utility-scale renewable energy solutions to the corporate market by combining wind, solar, and battery asset classes.

Vedrenne began his career in Europe at Gaz de France where he played a foundational role in the creation of Gasely, the trading business unit that evolved into Engie Global Markets, where he later became CEO. While running Engie's natural gas midstream activities in Europe, he renegotiated the company's long-term supply contracts to align them with markets, contributed to ensure European security of supply, and helped establish natural gas reverse flows to Ukraine in the wake of the Maidan uprisings and 2014 Russian-Ukrainian war. Before moving to the U.S. in 2021, Vedrenne led two significant projects for Engie: the development of renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) activities in Europe, and the net zero carbon project that defines Engie's decarbonization ambition and trajectory to carbon neutrality by 2045.

"We are thrilled to welcome Philippe Vedrenne as the next CEO of 3Degrees," said Dan Kalafatas, 3Degrees' co-founder and Chair of the Board. "Our global search focused on selecting a new leader with the expertise to drive the next chapters of 3Degrees' growth. Philippe brings a rare combination of global leadership experience, track record of success, service-leader orientation, and passion for bringing innovative decarbonization solutions to the world. The 3Degrees Board also wants to express deep gratitude to Steve McDougal. In his tenure as CEO, Steve spearheaded the company's transformation from a small, North American-focused renewable energy commodity company into a leading global climate solutions provider advising some of the largest companies in the world."

"I could not be more excited to assume the CEO role and help accelerate 3Degrees' growth and our clients' climate impact," said Vedrenne. "The entire team is incredibly strong, with deep market and functional expertise. I'm looking forward to helping fuel the company's continued expansion in both current and new markets, and to using our unique combination of market participation and client-centric focus to innovate new products and solutions. I'm honored to be asked to join such an exemplary organization, enabling me to work on a challenge of great urgency to us all."

McDougal added, "Co-founding 3Degrees with Dan Kalafatas, and subsequently leading the company as CEO for the last ten years, has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I am incredibly proud of what the 3Degrees team has built together over nearly two decades. I look forward to supporting the bright future for 3Degrees in my role on its Board of Directors and feel confident Philippe will be an excellent steward of the company as it expands its impact globally for our clients, partners, suppliers, employees, and the climate."

