Comerica Incorporated Names Eric Teal Chief Investment Officer

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced today that Eric Teal has been named Chief Investment Officer. Teal will report to Greg Carr, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management.

Teal will be responsible for providing enterprise-wide leadership of investment strategy, portfolio construction and enhancement of the Comerica Investment Management brand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the Comerica Wealth Management team," said Carr. "His deep expertise and strategic vision will be influential as we strengthen our investment strategy and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Teal brings more than 30 years of leadership and investment experience from across national and regional institutions with prior roles in investment management, strategic oversight, and leadership in wealth management. Previous positions include Investment Manager and Managing Director with U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner for Queens Oak (previously Solamere Advisors) and more than 10 years as Chief Investment Officer at First Citizens Bank, during which his responsibilities included developing and directing investment strategies, overseeing portfolio management, research, trading compliance and risk management functions.

He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and international studies from Rhodes College (Memphis, Tennessee), a master's degree in business administration from the University of Memphis and completed the International Economics and Trade Study Program at the London School of Economics.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $77.6 billion at March 31, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

