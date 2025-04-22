Alaska Air Group: New terminal neighbors: Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines align operations

An even more seamless travel experience is ahead as Hawaiian Airlines relocates its lobbies next to Alaska Airlines at several key airports

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are integrating airport spaces across several key airports as part of a network-wide initiative aimed at streamlining operations and delivering a more seamless and efficient travel experience for guests.

"We are committed to enhancing guest convenience to set the stage for future collaborative efforts that will benefit all our guests," said Celley Buchanan, vice president of operations and customer service at Alaska Airlines. "These moves represent a significant step in that direction."

Hawaiian's co-location efforts involve moving its gates, ticket counters and other airport resources next to Alaska's -- with some locations featuring fully shared spaces between the two airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines Joins Alaska at LAX and JFK

Today, Hawaiian Airlines check-in operations have moved to Terminal 6 at Los Angeles International Airport, co-locating with Alaska Airlines to offer guests quicker and easier access between gates, counters and baggage claim.

Hawaiian also launched operations today at Terminal 8 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport as part of a months-long transition from Terminal 4. This strategic move enhances connectivity with Alaska's oneworld alliance partners, including American Airlines and British Airways. By October, both Alaska and Hawaiian will be fully consolidated at Terminal 8 as Alaska transitions from its current location at Terminal 7.

"The new long-term lease at Terminal 8 and our resulting move strengthen our commitment to enhancing the guest experience, improving employee spaces and driving better economic outcomes for our JFK operation," said Shane Jones, senior vice president of fleet, revenue products and real estate at Alaska Airlines. "Terminal 8 is home to American Airlines - our long-standing oneworld partner - and this move demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering seamless connectivity for our guests. After two years of thoughtful evaluation, we're excited to be closer to American and other global partners to better serve guests."

In addition, thanks to the partnership with American Airlines, First Class guests on both Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines enjoy access to the Admirals Club at JFK's Terminal 8 - providing a comfortable and premium travel experience. Hawaiian Airlines guests booked in the First Class cabin also have access to American's Greenwich Flagship Lounge.

"We are thrilled to welcome our West Coast International Alliance and oneworld partner, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines to Terminal 8," said Amanda Zhang, American's vice president of corporate real estate. "We continue to invest in JFK to enhance the travel experience for our customers and those of our partners like Alaska and Hawaiian, especially as we make progress on the redesign and expansion of the T8 concessions program, bringing new shops and restaurant options for customers to enjoy."

Progress so far and what's next

The co-location initiative began last year with Hawaiian relocating next to Alaska in the newly renovated Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

In addition to Los Angeles, JFK, Phoenix and San Francisco, Alaska and Hawaiian plan to co-locate in Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, with completion expected later this year.

The growing network of co-located spaces not only simplifies the guest experience at the airport for guests but also reflects Alaska and Hawaiian's commitment to providing connectivity, convenience and comfort for all travelers.

