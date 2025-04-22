Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic Division Hosts Mind, Body, Planet Celebration

Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic division celebrated Earth Month by hosting a Mind, Body, Planet event at their ACME store in Media, Pennsylvania store. Better-for-you products from brands like Micheles Granola, Primal Kitchen Foods, Clearly Canadian and Lundberg Farms were showcased. Kids were able to get their faces painted and made their own paper flowers crafted out of plantable paper.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

