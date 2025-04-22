Anzeige
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic Division Hosts Mind, Body, Planet Celebration

Finanznachrichten News

MEDIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic division celebrated Earth Month by hosting a Mind, Body, Planet event at their ACME store in Media, Pennsylvania store. Better-for-you products from brands like Micheles Granola, Primal Kitchen Foods, Clearly Canadian and Lundberg Farms were showcased. Kids were able to get their faces painted and made their own paper flowers crafted out of plantable paper.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
