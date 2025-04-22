Kathryn Krick: 'Unlock Your Deliverance' Debuts at #26 on USA Today Bestseller List

Apostle and Author Kathryn Krick's Message of Freedom and Breakthrough Resonates Worldwide

Dynamic ministry leader, apostle, and author Kathryn Krick celebrates a major milestone as her latest book, Unlock Your Deliverance: Keys to Freedom from Demonic Oppression (April, 2025), has debuted at #26 on the USA Today Bestseller list. Offering readers a bold, no-fluff roadmap to lasting healing, Krick's powerful message of spiritual freedom is capturing hearts and minds across the nation.

Kathryn Krick

Unlock Your Deliverance

For those wrestling with anxiety, depression, addiction, fractured relationships, or generational trauma, Unlock Your Deliverance declares: Jesus is the way out, and deliverance has already been paid for. Through a practical, step-by-step guide, readers learn to:

Understand why deliverance is essential for believers today

Recognize the signs of demonic oppression in their lives

Receive deliverance through surrender, faith, and the anointing

Break free from curses, addiction, depression, and more

Maintain their deliverance and help others experience freedom

Grounded in Krick's own journey - from pursuing Hollywood dreams to founding a global ministry - Unlock Your Deliverance channels real-world insight and transformative spiritual authority. What began as a small church on Mulholland Drive has grown into 5F Church and an online congregation spanning over 150 nations, marked by signs, wonders, and undeniable breakthroughs.

"True deliverance isn't something you buy - it's already been paid for on the cross," says Kathryn Krick. "This book is for anyone ready to trade spiritual band-aids for real, lasting freedom."

Represented by Ascendant Entertainment, a division of Ascendant Group - a PR News Top 100 Agency, Krick is available for signings, speaking engagements, and more. To learn more, please visit https://apostlekathrynkrick.com.

Unlock Your Deliverance is available now on Amazon and major retailers nationwide.

About Kathryn Krick

Apostle Kathryn Krick is the Lead Pastor of Five-Fold (5F) Church, where miracles happen, many are healed, delivered & equipped to be revival carriers; vessels of anointing. People travel from different countries and around the US to encounter God at 5F Church every week. She also travels weekly across the world ministering at Revival Events & Conferences. She is the author of The Secret of the Anointing; where she shares the keys of how to access the power of God to walk in miracles.

SOURCE: Kathryn Krick

