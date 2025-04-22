Toronto, Ontario and Lunel, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announces the voting results at the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 17, 2025 in Lunel, France (the "Meeting").

In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes and retain their position as directors of the Company. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 14, 2025 for the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 467,209 42,698,988 16,392,879 59,559,076 97.48% Adopted AGAINST



1,533,808 1,533,808 2.51%

ABSTAIN



5,000 5,000 0.01%



Barreme Conseil SAS (represented by Jean-Pierre Charmensat)

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 467,209 42,698,988 13,995,313 57,161,510 93.56% Adopted AGAINST



3,931,374 3,931,374 6.43%

ABSTAIN



5,000 5,000 0.01%



Bruno Chabas

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 467,209 42,698,988 16,211,789 59,377,986 97.19% Adopted AGAINST



1,714,898 1,714,898 2.81%

ABSTAIN



5,000 5,000 0.01%



Warren Holmes

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 467,209 42,698,988 16,211,789 59,377,986 97.19% Adopted AGAINST



1,714,898 1,714,898 2.81%

ABSTAIN



5,000 5,000 0.01%



Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 467,209 42,698,988 16,211,789 59,377,986 97.19% Adopted AGAINST



1,714,898 1,714,898 2.81%

ABSTAIN



5,000 5,000 0.01%



In addition, the Meeting voted 99.96 % in favor of the Company declaring a nil dividend for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Company's statutory filings, including its complete report of voting results from the Meeting, are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 17 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

