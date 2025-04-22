Vertosoft Partners With Vyond to Enhance Public Sector Communication

Vertosoft announced today that they have been named as Vyond's newest public sector distributor for their animated video creation platform. This partnership leverages Vertosoft's expertise in public sector procurement to ensure Vyond for Government is easily accessible to Federal, State, and Local agencies through trusted contract vehicles and channel partners. The addition of Vyond to Vertosoft's portfolio expands the range of solutions available to the public sector and reinforces their commitment to delivering top-tier solutions.

Vertosoft x Vyond



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vyond to bring their versatile video creation platform to the public sector. This collaboration allows us to provide government agencies with powerful tools to transform important information into engaging and impactful videos, enhancing communication and outreach efforts" said Josh Slattery, VP of Tech Sales at Vertosoft

"There's no question about the power video has to attract and engage," said Jennifer Seith, Senior Vice President of Channel Strategy of Vyond. "85% of internet users prefer video content over other forms of media.* Teams know they need to use more video in their communications. Together, we'll enable agencies to craft engaging, visually dynamic video content that enhances outreach, simplifies complex messages, and drives meaningful connections with their communities all in a secure and cost effective manner."

Vyond is a versatile video platform featuring an effortless drag and drop interface that makes creating videos easier than building a slide presentation; a range of visual styles and a library of video templates designed specifically for public sector needs; and brand management and collaboration features that ensure all your content is cohesive and brand compliant.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

About Vyond

Vyond is the only all-in-one, AI video creation platform for business, which includes an AI instant video maker (Vyond Go), a full-featured video editor (Vyond Studio), and more. Over 65% of the Fortune 500 rely on Vyond to help transform critical information into engaging videos. Since Vyond's founding in 2007, customers like Whole Foods Market, Indeed, and Cargill have created more than 40 million videos on the platform. Vyond for Government grants federal and public sector agencies access to our flagship platform, enabling transformation of critical information into engaging videos for employees, partners, and constituents - effectively and at scale.

*source: Wyzowl, 2024

