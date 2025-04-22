PulpFixin Unveils First-Ever, Moisture-Resistant, Fully Compostable Cryogenic Storage Boxes for Labs

Replaces Plastic Cryoboxes with Durable, Moisture-Resistant, and Planet-Friendly Alternative

PulpFixin, a leader in sustainable labware innovation, today announced the release of its newest breakthrough: Cryogenic Boxes designed to replace polypropylene and polycarbonate plastic storage boxes in laboratories and biobanking environments.

Most cryoboxes are either made of plastic or they are coated with polypropylene or polyethylene, rendering them unrecyclable. Plastic coated cardboard boxes cannot be composted, recycled, and should not be thrown away because they contain microplastics.

PulpFixin Cryogenic Boxes solves an industry problem. These compostable, recyclable, and biodegradable boxes meet the rigorous standards of long-term cold storage-including liquid nitrogen at -196°C-thanks to PulpFixin's proprietary FutureFilm sealant. Each box is moisture-resistant, lab-approved, and certified to meet industrial composting specifications (ASTM D6400), offering a first-of-its-kind solution to the plastic waste problem in cryogenic sample storage.

"Plastic cryoboxes are an outdated solution in a world urgently seeking sustainable alternatives," said Robin Tan, Director of Sustainable Production at PulpFixin. "Our Cryogenic Boxes prove you don't have to compromise durability or safety to make a better environmental choice."

Designed to Perform, Built to Reduce Waste - PulpFixin Cryogenic Boxes are engineered for strength and compatibility, fitting all standard freezer racks and supporting clean room operations. Each unit features printed well IDs for efficient sample tracking and is available with lift-top or hinged lids.

Product highlights include:

100% Compostable, Recyclable, and Biodegradable

FutureFilm Sealant for moisture and contaminant control

Tested for Freeze-Thaw Cycling and Liquid Nitrogen Use

Turnkey replacement for polycarbonate racks

Instantly improve your lab's sustainability metrics

Custom Sizes Available

Available now in 81-place configurations for 1-2mL tubes, and available soon in all other tube and placement configurations. PulpFixin Cryogenic Boxes empower labs to meet their sustainability goals without sacrificing performance.

About PulpFixin

PulpFixin is on a mission to enhance sustainability of products for science and health. Through the development of fully compostable and recyclable alternatives to traditional plastic lab consumables, PulpFixin is helping labs around the world reduce waste, meet ESG goals, and lead with purpose. Visit www.pulpfixin.us for more information.

