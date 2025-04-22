Elanco's Breakthrough Treatment for Deadly Canine Parvovirus Has Saved Thousands of Puppies, Reaffirms Commitment to Increasing the Availability of Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody for Second Annual National Parvo Awareness Day

National Parvo Awareness Day raises awareness of canine parvovirus (parvo), the often-fatal puppy disease.

Elanco's Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody (CPMA) is the first-and-only USDA conditionally approved treatment for parvo.

Puppies treated with CPMA had a 93% survival rate and returned home an average of 1.87 days sooner. [1],[2]

Elanco's ParvoTrack, the first-ever national online parvo tracking tool, allows pet owners and veterinarians to self-report outbreaks in real time, further highlighting the need for CPMA across the country and reinforcing Elanco's commitment to increasing the availability of CPMA.

Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and New York have some of the highest reported cases of canine parvovirus outbreaks according to ParvoTrack.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) today recognizes the second annual National Parvo Awareness Day, aimed at increasing awareness of canine parvovirus, a highly contagious and often-fatal puppy disease. Since receiving conditional approval from the USDA, Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody (CPMA) has helped save thousands of puppies.[3] Although parvovirus can strike anytime, late spring and summer months are the most common for outbreaks nationwide.

"Parvo is a devastating disease that not only impacts our pets, but takes an emotional toll on pet owners, veterinarians and animal health experts," said Dr. Chris George, veterinarian and infectious disease expert at Elanco Animal Health. "Without supportive care, parvo has a 91% mortality rate.[4] However, there's a treatment beyond just supportive care - Elanco's CPMA which can help defend puppies and defeat parvo. In real-world usage, 93% of parvo-infected puppies treated with CPMA survived.[1] Additionally, parvo patients treated with CPMA spend an average of 1.87 less days in the hospital, helping to relieve the emotional toll on treating veterinary staff and getting pets back with their families. CPMA is changing the way we treat parvo and is helping save puppies across the country."[2]

Elanco's mission to save 1 million puppies from parvovirus by 2030

"Making CPMA widely available is crucial in our fight against this devastating virus, including in shelter environments where resources are often strained," said Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health. "Elanco is focused on increasing access to this life-saving treatment, and we've saved thousands of puppies in the first year[3] - but we need help from every clinic around the country to reach our mission of saving 1 million puppies from parvovirus by 2030. We believe every clinic and shelter should experience the power of CPMA firsthand, so we encourage clinics who haven't tried it to learn more about how they can save their first parvo puppy using CPMA."

Last year, Elanco launched ParvoTrack as the first-ever real-time online parvo tracking tool, empowering pet owners and the veterinary community with innovative intelligence to help notify them of parvo outbreaks in their communities. Visitors to the site can self-report and identify parvo outbreak areas, with a few simple steps, as well as sign up for parvo outbreak alerts in their area. Since launching ParvoTrack last year, thousands of parvo cases have been reported nationwide, with over 7,000 pet owners and veterinarians signing up to receive alerts with outbreaks in their area. ParvoTrack updates in real time and displays data from the past 12 months. Parvo outbreaks have occurred in every state with Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and New York having some of the highest reported cases of canine parvovirus outbreaks.

"Every clinic and every shelter should have CPMA readily available."

"We've been treating parvo since early 2020 and it can be an absolutely devasting disease that weighs heavily on the staff," said Dr. Meghan Herron, Senior Director of Behavior, Research, and Education at Gigi's, an Ohio-based organization dedicated to improving the lives of shelter dogs. "Now that we have CPMA on board, everyone's attitudes have changed. We no longer must fear a parvo outbreak because we have a treatment on hand that reduces hospitalization time and has a 93% survival rate. Every clinic and every shelter should have CPMA readily available."

Survivor Stories

Here are just a few of the faces that fully recovered from parvovirus after receiving lifesaving CPMA treatment.

Cookie, an 8-week-old pitbull mix puppy from California, was the first puppy to be treated with CPMA.

Dolly, an 8-week-old mixed breed puppy from Sugar Land, Texas received CPMA at the First Colony Veterinary Clinic.

Patrick, a 10-week-old terrier mix from Valley Stream, New York spent two days at BARRK Animal Rescue after being treated with CPMA.

Beatrix, a 3-month-old dalmatian from Glendale, Arizona .

Buster, a 12-week-old mixed breed from Waynesboro, Georgia spent four days in the Burke County Animal Hospital.

Luna, a 10-week-old rat terrier from St. Petersburg, Florida was given CPMA and after receiving the treatment, was eating, gaining weight and steadily improving. Two days later, she made a full recovery.

Similarly, Mono, a 2-month-old mixed breed who arrived at Paws Chicago after staff was told he required immediate help or face euthanasia; Mono tested positive for parvo and immediately received CPMA. Three days post-treatment, he was up running around.

To learn more about CPMA and report a parvo outbreak or learn which clinics near you carry CPMA, visit ParvoTrack.com.

ABOUT ELANCO?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose sustainability pillars - all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

