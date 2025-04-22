CaaMTech Spins Out Transneural Therapeutics to Develop Novel Neuroplastogens

Industry veteran Charmaine Lykins to helm Transneural as it transforms the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders

CaaMTech, Inc. has spun out Transneural Therapeutics, Inc. (Transneural) to transform the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases with novel neuroplastogens. Transneural emerges from stealth with a robust preclinical pipeline of non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens designed to be best-in-class treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. At the helm of Transneural is its CEO, Charmaine Lykins, a pharmaceutical industry veteran with over 30 years of experience developing and launching blockbuster neuropsychiatric drugs.

Since 2016, CaaMTech has pioneered next-generation serotonergic drugs using a collaborative scientific approach. CaaMTech's focus on creating and optimizing next-generation psychedelic-inspired medicines for treating mental health conditions led the company to TN-001, a novel dual 5-HT2A partial agonist/5-HT2B antagonist with tailored receptor engagement, promoting rapid, antidepressant-associated neuroplasticity without affecting visual and auditory perception. These properties give TN-001 the potential to be dosed traditionally, eliminating the need for burdensome clinical supervision, thereby improving patient access within the existing commercial and payor market access healthcare delivery model and infrastructure.

Beyond TN-001, Transneural is applying its expertise in neuroscience, drug development, clinical trial design, and execution to develop therapies for a number of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions with high unmet need. Transneural's pipeline focuses on novel, non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens designed for targeted engagement of serotonergic receptors known to have therapeutic effects in neuropsychiatric disorders. This approach supports the development of commercially viable, first-in-class treatments that offer improved safety and ease of administration compared to psychedelics, while still providing superior efficacy over current standard-of-care therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders.

"After nearly a decade of fundamental science and collaboration, we have developed a portfolio of novel serotonergic neuroplastogens that promises the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs while also satisfying the practical requirements of pharmaceutical products," said Dr. Andrew Chadeayne, CaaMTech CEO. "I am most excited that this technology will be developed and brought to patients under the leadership of Charmaine Lykins at Transneural. Her deep expertise and proven track record in bringing some of today's most widely-prescribed and transformative neuropsychiatric treatments to market position Transneural for unparalleled success in redefining how neuropsychiatric disorders are treated."

To her role as CEO of Transneural, Ms. Lykins brings leadership experience gained over a 30-year career developing and commercializing medicines for central nervous system disorders. Her experience at leading CNS organizations includes Chief Commercial Officer roles at Karuna and MapLight, and Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lykins excelled in her roles at Lundbeck, Sunovion, and Lilly, where she contributed to the development and launch of several blockbuster products including REXULTI® in schizophrenia, depression, and agitation in Alzheimer's disease, ABILIFY MAINTENA® in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, LATUDA®, CYMBALTA®, and ZYPREXA®, among other medicines representing first-in-class therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions.

CaaMTech is a pharmaceutical drug discovery company utilizing a collaborative scientific approach to engineer novel small-molecule therapeutics. We are focused on creating and optimizing next-generation psychedelic-inspired medicines to treat mental health conditions.

