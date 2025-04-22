ERP Advisors Group Hosts a Free Webinar on What to Do When Your Software Reaches End of Life

On Thursday, April 24th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will break down the steps to take when your software vendor stops supporting your ERP system.

Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will outline what it means for software to reach end of life and its impact on businesses. Shawn will then provide insight into how companies can combat looming end-of-life deadlines in order to mitigate risks and facilitate future growth.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

