One World Associates: Attorney Lanny Davis To Answer Questions About Blackmail Against Shannon Sharpe From Nevada OnlyFans Woman

Davis To Challenge Gabbi Zuniga and Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee To Make Full Tape Available To Determine Whether It Was Edited - "What Is She Hiding?"

Hall of Fame Football player and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe today will respond to the allegations made over the weekend by OnlyFans user Gabriella 'Gabbi' Zuniga, or internet persona "Karli" (@sheiskarli). Shortly after Mr. Sharpe speaks, Lanny Davis will host a conference call for reporters to provide additional details about the case that will shed new light on the allegations.

Mr. Sharpe has denied all of the allegations from Zuniga and noted that the two of them were in a consensual relationship for nearly two years that ended in 2024.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 22

12pm EST: Shannon Sharpe will address the allegations live on his Instagram @shannonsharpe84

2pm EST: Lanny Davis will host a conference call with reporters to discuss the case

HOW:

YOU MUST RSVP FOR THE PRESS CONFERENCE CALL HERE: https://forms.gle/R4giTPXCWAwZ6sbU7

Call information will be sent upon registration.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Vincent Morris 202-503-6802

Emma Brodsky 347-831-7192

Kimberly Spell 917-497-3122

SOURCE: One World Associates

