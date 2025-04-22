CEO Spotlight: How Mangoceuticals Inc. is Reinventing The Personal Health Landscape

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) is on a mission to rewrite the playbook for men's performance, health, and vitality. Its pursuit comes at a time when opportunities have become enormous, with patent expirations on several of the world's most popular health and wellness drugs, opening vast pathways to exploit segmented market opportunities, each worth billions.

To get a deeper understanding of how Mangoceuticals Inc. intends to capture its share of these substantial revenue-generating opportunities, Hawk Point Media sat down with Jacob Cohen, CEO of Mangoceuticals, to discuss his brand's explosive rise, his vision for redefining men's health, and how MangoRx and PeachesRx are carving out a distinct and disruptive lane in a space crowded with copycats and outdated solutions. From ED and testosterone therapy to weight loss and hair restoration, Cohen offers a candid look at the science, strategy, and soul behind the company's bold mission.

Here's what he said:

HPM: Jacob, you have several products. But, one in particular has been earning a substantial amount of attention- Mango. Why and what makes it different from traditional ED products?

JC: The "why" is simple. Mango isn't just a pill- it's a revolution in men's wellness. What makes Mango different is that it combines a unique blend of L-Arginine, Oxytocin, and either Sildenafil or Tadalafil-the main ingredients found in Viagra and Cialis. That combination, put into a fast-acting dissolvable tablet, delivers performance with science-backed innovation. Our goal at Mangoceuticals was to enhance the experience, as that component contributes significantly to overall wellness. That outcome is what drives the brand's growth. And so is the fact that, unlike traditional blue pills that come with a stigma, slow onset, and awkward pharmacy pickups, Mango taps into a new wave of user confidence and control.

We've created two distinct versions of Mango to meet men wherever they are. Sildenafil Mango, with the tagline "Orange is the New Blue ," brings the quick-acting reliability that men have trusted for years-just faster and more fun. Tadalafil Mango, branded under "Make Every Day Hump Day" , offers a longer-lasting experience, designed for those who prefer flexibility throughout the day or weekend. Both versions are delivered to our customers in discreet packaging and are deliciously flavored to eliminate the clinical feel of old-school ED meds. With Mango, performance enhancement becomes part of your lifestyle, not a last-minute fix.

HPM: Let's talk about ED - how big of a problem is it, and what's MangoRx doing about it?

JC: It's a huge issue, and we intend to open the doors wider to available solutions. Varying statistics show that approximately 70% of men will face some form of erectile dysfunction during their lifetime. It's not just a condition for older guys or those with underlying health issues. Stress, lifestyle, psychological factors, and even overwork can play a role. ED has become a silent epidemic, impacting relationships, mental health, and confidence. Yet, for something so common, it remains shrouded in shame and misinformation.

At MangoRx, we believe treating ED should be as normal as taking a multivitamin. That's why we've taken the science seriously and removed the stigma from the equation. Whether one prefers the fast, targeted effects of Sildenafil Mango or the sustained benefits of Tadalafil Mango, each formula is designed to meet men's needs with medical integrity and maximum convenience. There's no more running to the pharmacy or hiding a bottle in your drawer. Mango is available online, discreetly shipped, and tastes good - because we believe better performance starts with better experiences.

HPM: You've introduced something called Prime by MangoRx. What is that, and how is it changing testosterone therapy?

JC: Prime by MangoRx is where innovation meets transformation in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Again, we've changed the rules. Historically, TRT has been a painful and inconvenient process, involving injections, messy gels, and time-consuming doctor visits. But for the millions of men silently suffering from low testosterone-fatigue, low libido, mood swings, and weight gain, TRT is critical to restoring balance and vitality.

With Prime, we're rewriting that experience. At the heart of the Prime protocol is Kyzatrex, an FDA-approved oral testosterone capsule taken daily. It's a game-changer, offering safe and sustained testosterone levels without the dangerous hormonal spikes that traditional injections often cause. Even better, Prime is fully telehealth-enabled, meaning your blood kits arrive at your door, your appointments happen online with board-certified physicians, and your meds are shipped discreetly - no clinics, no waiting rooms, and no more painful intramuscular injections.

This approach isn't just more convenient; it's also more effective, and patient compliance is often significantly greater. Prime is about optimizing men's hormones to support long-term energy, libido, muscle tone, and overall mood-without compromising comfort or safety. We believe that this protocol enables men, perhaps for the first time, to take control of their hormone health in a way that suits their lifestyle, rather than those of millions assigned to a segmented demographic.

HPM: Let's switch gears. A lot of men are quietly struggling with hair loss. What makes Grow by MangoRx different from all the products out there?

JC: You are right-many men do struggle with feelings about hair loss. Hair loss can be one of the most personal and frustrating changes men face, yet so many so-called treatments either overpromise or underdeliver. Shampoos, sprays, and subscription services flood the market, but few offer more than surface-level solutions. Grow by MangoRx was built to address the root causes-literally.

Grow by MangoRx is a chewable, mint-flavored tablet formulated with clinical precision. It combines Minoxidil, a circulation booster that reactivates dormant follicles; Finasteride, which blocks the DHT hormone that interrupts healthy growth; Biotin, to fuel keratin production for stronger, shinier strands; and Vitamin D3, which helps strengthen the hair from within. In other words, while some products utilize one of the above or occasionally combine two, Grow by MangoRx is a comprehensive approach designed for daily use. Because it combines all the best ingredients to enable the best outcomes without leaving any greasy residues, we expect its market penetration to follow a similar growth trajectory to Mango.

HPM: Another product in your portfolio, which uses the popular compound, Semaglutide, targets the booming weight-loss market. How does Slim by MangoRx change the game?

JC: It is no secret that the weight-loss market is booming, with Semaglutide taking the weight-loss world by storm. And for good reason - it's effective. Semaglutide mimics a natural hormone in the body that regulates hunger, leading to real, sustained weight loss. But the standard delivery method - weekly injections - is a huge turn-off for a lot of people. Between the discomfort, preparation time, and cost, it is simply not a sustainable solution for many people. Remember, patient compliance is a mandatory hurdle to clear in any treatment.

To achieve this, we developed Slim by MangoRx , a daily oral dissolving tablet that delivers the same powerful compound, Semaglutide, combined with Vitamin B6 for added metabolic support. It's mint-flavored, painless, and dissolves in seconds under the tongue. More importantly, it's effective as various studies have been performed validate Semaglutide's role in safe and consistent weight loss for those who struggle with obesity or excess weight.

Slim by MangoRx also integrates our telehealth model to provide expert care and an easy-to-use solution delivered to a user's door. This is the solution for men who want to slim down without slowing down - the best part: no needles, no office visits, no pressure.

HPM: That's not your only weight-loss product. Mangoceuticals announced an exclusive distribution agreement for Diabetinol®. How does this product fit into Mangoceuticals' broader vision, and does it take from Slim's market opportunities?

JC: Not at all because it's a different product that we think serves a significantly underserved market. Diabetinol® can be a game-changing addition to our portfolio, and highlights the evolution of Mangoceuticals into a total wellness brand. Like our other portfolio products, this one supports our belief that clinically supported, effective treatments should be accessible, discreet, and empowering.

Our telemedicine platform already provides innovative solutions for issues like ED, testosterone imbalance, hair loss, and weight management, but with Diabetinol®, we're stepping into an even bigger arena: metabolic health. This isn't just another supplement. It's a patented, plant-based nutraceutical derived from citrus peel and rich in polymethoxylated flavones, such as nobiletin and tangeretin, which have been shown in clinical trials to improve insulin sensitivity, suppress glucose production in the liver, and activate key enzymes that help the body manage fat more effectively.

What excites me most is how Diabetinol offers a meaningful option to millions of people who struggle to manage their blood sugar or weight but cannot afford, tolerate, or gain access to GLP-1 medications like semaglutide. We're not positioning this as a direct substitute, but the science is incredibly compelling, especially for those who need a natural, affordable, and non-invasive tool to support their metabolic health journey. With this exclusive U.S. and Canadian license, we have secured a front-row seat in the $33 billion diabetes and metabolic wellness market, marking a major strategic leap forward for us. As importantly, it aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize access to impactful health solutions and ensure that no one is left behind simply because of cost or complexity.

HPM: Mangoceuticals Inc. offers quite a range of treatments - ED, testosterone, hair, and weight loss. What's the bigger picture here?

JC: The bigger picture is that we're not just building a men's health company - we're building a movement redefining how people engage with their bodies, their confidence, and their health goals. In other words, we're different than competitors who market the same prior generation of treatments and compounds with a different name. We have developed and brought to the market a new generation of treatments intended to deliver better outcomes. Here's better news-as we recently announced, MangoRx is now just one-half of that mission.

The other half? PeachesRx, our sister brand, is dedicated exclusively to women's wellness. Like MangoRx, Peaches is built on the same belief and mission that healthcare should be empowering, personalized, and frictionless. PeachesRx delivers clinically backed solutions for women's sexual health, hormone balance, weight loss, and more, all with the same dedication to discretion, flavor-forward delivery formats, and telehealth ease.

Together, MangoRx and PeachesRx form a comprehensive wellness ecosystem that recognizes that men and women deserve easy access to modern, stigma-free care. That model is an especially important value driver in today's connected world. We've been clear about our mission-Mangoceuticals is not in the business of selling pills. We're in the business of upgrading lives.

HPM: That's an excellent mission. Do you have any final thoughts you would like to share with this audience?

JC: At the end of the day, we're proving that performance, vitality, and self-care aren't niche luxuries available for the few-they're fundamental interests in how millions want to show up in the world. Whether it's with Mango, Prime, Grow, Slim, or the innovations from PeachesRx, we're helping people rewrite the rules of aging, energy, intimacy, and wellness. And I'll leave you with this: we're just getting started.

End interview

Published with permission from Hawk Point Media Group, Llc.

