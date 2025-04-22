Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
22.04.25
17:09 Uhr
40,500 Euro
-0,200
-0,49 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 20:02 Uhr
93 Leser
International Paper: CSO Sophie Beckham Talks Sustainability, Innovation, and Industry Challenges on the CSO Impact Podcast

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Sophie Beckham, our Chief Sustainability Officer, had an opportunity to chat with Harald Neidhardt, the host of the futur/io InstituteCSO Impact Podcast, about our company's transformation into a global packaging leader, our sustainability initiatives, and the challenges faced in the industry.

Watch on YouTube to hear more about biodiversity, forests, sustainability, leadership, and corporate sustainability:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSAe2ySfdXw

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE:IP)(LSE:IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com

Image courtesy of the CSO Impact Podcast

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
