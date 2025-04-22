International Paper: CSO Sophie Beckham Talks Sustainability, Innovation, and Industry Challenges on the CSO Impact Podcast

Sophie Beckham, our Chief Sustainability Officer, had an opportunity to chat with Harald Neidhardt, the host of the futur/io InstituteCSO Impact Podcast, about our company's transformation into a global packaging leader, our sustainability initiatives, and the challenges faced in the industry.



Watch on YouTube to hear more about biodiversity, forests, sustainability, leadership, and corporate sustainability:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSAe2ySfdXw

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP)(LSE:IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com

Image courtesy of the CSO Impact Podcast

