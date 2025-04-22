Debiopharm announces oral and poster presentations on data from their potential first-in-class compound Debio 1562M, a CD37-targeted ADC, and their best-in-class compound Debio 0123, a brain-penetrant WEE1 inhibitor. The company also announces joint poster presentation with new partner on the use of its AbYlink technology in preclinical setting.

Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases and develop new antibody linker technologies, will release promising new data for two of its pipeline products at the 2025 Annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in Chicago, Illinois. Furthermore, a joint poster presentation with Oncodesign Services (www.oncodesign-services.com) will highlight the applicability of its antibody conjugation technology, AbYlink, in the preparation of conjugates for use in non-invasive preclinical imaging.

Comprehensive preclinical results will be presented for Debio 1562M, a next-generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) targeting the cell surface glycoprotein CD37 soon to undergo first-in-human evaluation. Two preclinical data releases will be included in the poster display sessions for Debio 0123, a selective WEE1 kinase inhibitor disrupting the DNA-damage response (DDR) of cancer cells. The first data release shows how Debio 0123 can be used in combination with the PKMYT1 inhibitor lunresertib as a promising therapeutic strategy in ovarian and breast cancer. The company will also unveil new impactful findings stemming from its collaboration with Genialis, showing how machine learning has the potential to enhance the ability to predict responders to Debio 0123, thus further advancing the understanding and application of WEE1 biology and response to inhibitors.

Additionally, in the framework of a licensing agreement and a collaborative endeavor to support innovative research, Debiopharm and Oncodesign Services will present promising new data illustrating how AbYlink conjugation technology can facilitate the production of conjugates for use in preclinical research in cancer treatment.

"The pre-clinical results to be released during the AACR are laying a solid foundation for future research," explained Angela Zubel, Chief Development Officer, Debiopharm. "The two drug research approaches of ADCs and DDR inhibition are harnessing novel modalities and targets with the potential to outsmart hard-to-treat liquid and solid tumors, revolutionizing patient outcomes. Our AbYlink technology demonstrates great potential in the context of antibody radio conjugates against cancer and shows promise for broader use and wider applications."

Session Title: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutic Agents

AACR 2025

Oral Presentation Debiopharm compound Title Presenter -Sun, April 27th -Mini symposium: 3:35-3:50pm -Abstract Presentation #: 1160 Debio 1562M Debio 1562M, a 2nd generation ADC targeting CD37, shows high potency against AML and MDS and safe toxicological profile for future clinical development Lisa Ivanschitz, Associate Principal Scientist, Debiopharm

Poster Session Title: DNA Damage Response and Modulation of DNA Repair 1

AACR 2025

Poster Presentation Debiopharm compound Title Presenter -Mon, April 28th -Poster display: 2:00-5:00pm -Abstract #2914 -Poster Section: 16 -Poster Board #: 21 Debio 0123 The WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 is synergistic with the PKMYT1 inhibitor lunresertib in preclinical models of ovarian and breast cancer Luke Piggott, Principal Scientist, Debiopharm

Poster Session Title: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Therapeutic Election and Discovery

AACR 2025

Poster Presentation Debiopharm compound Title Presenter -Mon, April 28th -Poster display: 2:00-5:00pm -Abstract #3659 -Poster Section: 45 -Poster Board #: 21 Debio 0123 Biology-driven, machine learning-based development of a biomarker to predict response to WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 Kristian Urh, Genialis

Poster Session Title: Radiation Treatment Combinations for Tumors, Normal Tissue

AACR 2025

Poster Presentation Debiopharm technology Title Presenter -Mon, April 28th -Poster display: 9:00am-12:00pm -Abstract #1825 -Poster Section: 24 -Poster Board #: 11 AbYlink Pharmacological evaluation of bioconjugated Trastuzumab using the AbYlink regio-selective conjugation technology in gastric cancer expressing HER2+ Eftychia Koumarianou, Head of pharmaco-imaging and molecular radiotherapy, Oncodesign Services

About DNA-Damage Repair (DDR)

When cells have damaged DNA, they need to undergo a repair process called DDR to be able to survive. Cancer cells rely a lot on DDR as they divide and grow uncontrollably. Inhibition of DDR, particularly in combination with other anticancer agents, prevents cancer cells from repairing their DNA, which ultimately activates a self-destruction program in cancer cells. DDR inhibitors such as Debio 0123, a WEE1 inhibitor from Debiopharm, are being tested in clinical and preclinical studies.

Debiopharm's ADC portfolio

We're developing fit-for-purpose antibody drug conjugates through a tailored "Trifecta" approach: strategic target selection, innovative Multilink linker technology and smart payload choices. Our broad and balanced portfolio of 1st-in-class and best-in-class ADCs includes Debio 0633 (undisclosed target), Debio 1562M, a CD37-targeted ADC for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Debio 0532, an HER3-targeted ADC for solid tumors, as well as other ADCs for undisclosed targets including a proprietary bispecific ADC. Key partnerships also comprise options to in-licence bispecific antibodies targeting HER2-HER3 and HER3-EGFR along with other antibodies for undisclosed targets. To allow both high DAR and high stability, our ADCs are designed with our innovative proprietary Multilink linker technology. We're leveraging key collaborations and our in-house capabilities including ADC conjugation, optimization, PK/PD, toxicology, translational medicine, clinical development and supply chain to produce novel ADCs that respond to the high unmet needs of cancer patients.

About AbYlink

AbYlink is a versatile and rapid regio-selective chemical conjugation technology for use to prepare diagnostic or therapeutic conjugates. This one step method results in stable conjugation at defined and invariable sites on the Fc domain of an antibody or the like, with no impact on antigen-binding regions. It enables a seamless and reproducible conjugation of payloads (e.g. a chelator for radiolabeling, a fluorescent dye or a drug) to antibodies or ADCs. The universal applicability of the technology has been demonstrated for various antibody isotypes and payloads.

Debiopharm's commitment to cancer patients

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential assets and technologies for in- licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then select pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

