Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 20:14 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Understanding ESG Assurance - A Comprehensive Introduction

Finanznachrichten News

Join SCS Global Services for this informative webinar on the intricacies of ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

Understanding ESG Assurance: A Comprehensive Introduction

May 8, 2025 | 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM EDT

REGISTER HERE


Webinar: Understanding ESG Assurance: A Comprehensive Introduction

Tracking Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is crucial for your organization's long-term sustainability, risk management, and value creation for stakeholders. Companies prioritizing ESG are better equipped to handle environmental and social challenges, protect their reputation in a competitive market, and minimize both legal and financial risks. Assuring progress on ESG initiatives often involves intricate processes and methodologies that can be difficult to understand and execute properly without the help of a knowledgeable third-party certification body.

Need help determining the difference between mandatory and voluntary reporting, and the opportunities each present for your sustainability goals and risk management? Join SCS Global Services for this informative webinar on the intricacies of ESG. Danielle Stapleton, ESG Assurance Program Manager, will discuss:

  • The planning and process of ESG evaluation and reporting

  • The benefits to ESG Assurance

  • The regulatory landscape for both voluntary and mandatory reporting

  • And, more.

Seats are limited, register now to secure your spot!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.