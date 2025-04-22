Anzeige
22.04.2025
Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle Launches Full Alcohol Service

Finanznachrichten News

Seattle's best party just got even better

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle is excited to announce full alcohol service. Premium spirits, champagne, and beers are served in the most upscale club in the state, with bottle service available. Featuring nightly drink specials and a complimentary dance credit with paid admission, Showgirls Seattle is the perfect place for bachelor parties, birthday parties, or just a night out on the town. They also feature personal, professional party planning services by calling 206-717-2142.

New Bar

New Bar
New Bar Now Serving Drinks

About Dream Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle:

Conveniently located across from the Pike Place Market, Showgirls Seattle features two stages, and the hottest entertainers in town. VIP rooms are available for 15, 30 or 60 minute periods for a more intimate experience. Open hours are 8pm-2am daily. Learn more at https://dejavushowgirls-seattle.com or call 206-342-9160.

Contact Information

Kevin Wiebusch
Marketing Manager
kevin@bscwest.com

.

SOURCE: Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle



