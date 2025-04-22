Goldenvoice Partners With the City of Indio on Free Community Event, CHELLA, To Celebrate Local Culture and Emerging Artists

As the City of Indio, CA geared up for the return of the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AEG Present's Goldenvoice shined a spotlight on emerging artists and local culinary talent with CHELLA-a community-focused music event that took place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in downtown Indio.

The free concert was put on in conjunction with the City of Indio and will take place between weekend 1 and weekend 2 of Goldenvoice's renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This year's CHELLA featured a fun night of live music, food, and celebration, all centered around showcasing rising musicians and supporting local vendors.

CHELLA's lineup brought together an exciting mix of up and coming and established artists, including El Malilla, Bolo, Gasolina Party featuring DXSKO, J. Patron, Lizz, Castles, and Bass Moves. Headlining the event is El Malilla, recently featured by Rolling Stone as one of the leading voices in the rising "reggaeton mexa" movement. Fans also had the chance to catch him at Coachella, where he closed out the Sonora Stage on April 12 and 19.

"We're proud to partner with the City of Indio on this dynamic event which will showcase the vibrant community that is thriving here in the desert and celebrate the region's incredible local talent and culture," said Rene Contreras, Talent Buyer, Goldenvoice. "CHELLA is about more than just night of music -it's about creating a space where people of all ages can come together, discover new artists, and enjoy an unforgettable night that belongs to the community."

Beyond the music, CHELLA offered locals and visitors evening of culinary exploration. A variety of local food trucks and vendors were on hand serving up delicious bites, while guests 21 and over can kick back with a drink at the Indio Taphouse beer garden.



Goldenvoice shined a spotlight on emerging artists and local culinary talent with CHELLA.

