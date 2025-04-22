Sustainable Brands and EarthX Recognize 10 Visionary Brands, Driving Real Change Toward a More Sustainable Future, at Earthx2025

EarthX and Sustainable Brands® (SB) proudly honor 10 Brand Heroes whose visionary leadership and groundbreaking sustainability initiatives are reshaping industries. These trailblazers are driving bold innovations, setting new standards, and redefining what is possible in the pursuit of a more sustainable future.

"Recognizing the efforts and commitment of these 10 exceptional Brand Heroes is vital to emphasizing the significant impact that businesses can have on global sustainability and making it a transformative reality," said Mike Dupee, CEO of SB. "The brands being recognized redefine what leadership and innovation in sustainability look like on our collective quest for a better future."

The 10 Brand Heroes were honored during the opening session of the Circular Economy Conference, which marked the kick-off of Earthx2025, happening April 21 - 25, 2025 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, TX.

The 10 Brand Heroes selected from SB's member organizations - a circle of brands committed to building market leadership and meaningful change - include: Amazon, Crocs, General Mills, Henkel, Logitech, Mars, Procter & Gamble, REI, Sephora, and Walmart. Today we are thrilled to share more about the specific marketplace changes and progress each brand is making to advance a more sustainable future:



Amazon - Sustainable Cargo and Shipping:

Amazon is recognized for its leadership in Sustainable Cargo and Shipping, making significant strides toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. As a founding member of The Climate Pledge, the company is transforming global logistics with 100,000 electric Rivian vans, cutting emissions in last-mile delivery.

Amazon is also advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), working with the First Movers Coalition to expand SAF adoption for long-haul transport. Its commitment extends to powering logistics hubs with 100% renewable energy by 2025, optimizing AI-driven shipping routes to reduce fuel use, and minimizing packaging waste through Frustration-Free Packaging innovations.

Through technology, strategic partnerships, and sustainable practices, Amazon is setting new industry benchmarks for low-carbon shipping and responsible logistics.

Crocs - Circular Economy Solutions:

Crocs is recognized for its innovation in Circular Economy Solutions, driving sustainability through shoe recycling, material innovation, and waste reduction. The Crocs Recycles Program repurposes used footwear, extending product life and minimizing landfill waste.

The company is advancing bio-based Croslite materials, aiming to cut its carbon footprint per pair by 50% by 2030, while pursuing carbon-neutral products through durable, long-lasting designs. Its take-back and donation initiatives, including partnerships with Soles4Souls, ensure pre-loved shoes find new homes.

By reducing packaging waste and integrating renewable and recyclable materials, Crocs is redefining circular fashion.

General Mills - Sustainable Farms and Ranches:

General Mills is recognized for its advancements in Sustainable Farms and Ranches, driving change through regenerative agriculture, farmer education, and responsible ingredient sourcing. The company is implementing regenerative practices across 1 million acres by 2030, improving soil health, carbon sequestration, and water conservation in collaboration with farmers.

Investing in sustainable farming education, General Mills partners with groups like the Soil Health Academy to help farmers adopt methods that enhance biodiversity and reduce chemical runoff. Its commitment to sustainable ingredient sourcing, seen in brands like Cascadian Farm, ensures responsible agricultural practices.

With transparent supply chain reporting and industry-wide advocacy, including its role in the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, General Mills is advancing regenerative agriculture and setting a new standard for sustainability in food production.

Henkel - Price Signals that Reward Sustainable Practices:

Henkel is recognized for its leadership in Price Signals that Reward Sustainable Practices, using financial incentives, partnerships, and responsible sourcing to drive environmental progress. Through its TerraCycle recycling rewards program, Henkel offers discounts and loyalty points to encourage packaging returns.

The company supports Extended Producer Responsibility initiatives, helping fund recycling infrastructure and advancing circular packaging solutions. Its ProNature product line ensures sustainable products remain affordable, making eco-friendly choices more accessible.

Henkel also advocates for Deposit Return Systems, rewarding consumers for returning bottles and packaging for reuse. Additionally, it prioritizes sustainable suppliers, offering financial incentives and long-term contracts to those meeting strict environmental standards.

By integrating price-based incentives with industry collaboration, Henkel is shaping a more sustainable marketplace with financial rewards that drive lasting environmental change.

Logitech - Sustainable Mining:

Logitech is recognized for its leadership in Sustainable Mining, driving responsible material sourcing through recycled plastics, ethical minerals, and carbon neutrality. More than 50% of its mouse and keyboard lines now incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics, cutting reliance on virgin resources.

The company champions circular product design, ensuring products are repairable and recyclable, while adhering to conflict-free mineral sourcing through its membership in the Responsible Minerals Initiative. Logitech has also achieved carbon neutrality across its product portfolio, offsetting emissions through renewable energy investments and recycled materials.

Through industry partnerships and innovative recycling initiatives, Logitech is redefining sustainability in tech.

Mars - Sustainable Seafood:

Mars is recognized for its leadership in Sustainable Seafood, advancing ocean conservation through responsible sourcing, industry collaboration, and ecosystem restoration. The company is committed to sourcing 100% sustainable fish, ensuring fisheries protect biodiversity and avoid endangered species.

Through its partnership with WWF, Mars drives sustainable seafood practices, supports fishery improvement projects, and enhances supply chain traceability by aligning with Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability standards.

Beyond sourcing, Mars invests in coral reef restoration through its MARRS program, which has achieved over 50% new coral coverage in less than two years, strengthening marine ecosystems.

By integrating ethical sourcing, industry advocacy, and habitat restoration, Mars is setting a higher standard for responsible seafood practices and ocean sustainability.

Procter & Gamble - Plastic Waste Solutions:

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is recognized as a leader in Plastic Waste Solutions, advancing sustainable packaging and waste reduction. The company is making strides toward its 2030 goal of 100% recyclable or reusable consumer packaging, already achieving 78% as of FY 22/23, while also cutting virgin petroleum plastic use by 50% per unit of production.

Through innovative materials like recyclable cardboard for Gillette, Venus, and Ariel, strategic partnerships-including the Alliance to End Plastic Waste-and investment in recycling infrastructure, P&G is driving industry-wide progress. It has also maintained zero manufacturing waste to landfill, reinforcing its commitment to a circular economy.

REI - Sustainable Forest Practices:

REI is recognized for its efforts in Sustainable Forest Practices, prioritizing Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified materials, responsible sourcing, and supply chain transparency. The company actively promotes FSC-certification, ensuring products come from sustainably managed forests.

Through its Product Impact Standards, REI holds brands accountable for ethical sourcing and enforces strict paper and forest product purchasing policies that emphasize traceability and recycled content. The company also reduces reliance on virgin forest products by integrating recycled materials across its offerings.

By collaborating with suppliers to increase transparency and establish a verifiable chain of custody, REI is setting a high industry standard.

Sephora - Support for Diversity, Justice, and Freedom:

Sephora is recognized for driving Support for Diversity, Justice, and Freedom, advancing equity through inclusive retail practices, workforce diversity, and community investment. As the first major retailer to sign the 15% Pledge, Sephora has committed 15% of its shelf space to Black-owned brands, increasing representation in the beauty industry.

The company led the Racial Bias in Retail Study, driving policy reforms to foster a more inclusive shopping experience. Sephora also prioritizes diverse hiring, expanding leadership opportunities for underrepresented employees, and implements anti-bias training across its workforce.

Beyond retail, Sephora supports LGBTQIA+ inclusion, partnering with The Trevor Project, and invests in underserved communities through initiatives like National CARES Mentoring Movement.

By integrating representation, advocacy, and systemic change, Sephora is setting new standards for inclusivity in beauty and beyond.

Walmart - Sustainable Energy Choices:

Walmart is recognized for its leadership in Sustainable Energy Choices, driving the shift to renewable power, energy efficiency, and emissions reduction. The company is committed to sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2035, investing in solar and wind projects while deploying solar panels across its stores.

Through Project Gigaton, Walmart engages suppliers in reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency, further extending its sustainability impact. The company is also transitioning to low-impact refrigerants, cutting greenhouse gas emissions across its operations.

Beyond corporate initiatives, Walmart advocates for clean energy policies, supporting renewable energy tax credits, streamlined permitting, and large-scale procurement initiatives to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

By combining renewable investments, supply chain collaboration, and policy advocacy, Walmart is setting a new benchmark for corporate sustainability.

"We are excited to partner with EarthX in celebrating these 10 pioneering brands that are driving sustainability forward and reshaping the industry," said KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Founder & Chief Catalyst and Community Builder of SB. "Their commitment to innovation and responsible business practices sets a high standard for the marketplace. By recognizing their achievements, we aim to inspire more companies to follow their lead, accelerating the shift toward a more sustainable and prosperous future for all."

About Sustainable Brands

Sustainable Brands® is the global community of brand innovators shaping the future of commerce. Our mission is to inspire and equip business leaders to prosper while leading the way to a better, more sustainable future. For more information, visit SustainableBrands.com.

About EarthX

EarthX is a global environmental non-profit founded to inform, inspire, and drive impact towards securing a sustainable future for the planet. We apply an integrated and interdisciplinary approach, creating events, media, education, and public advocacy initiatives to galvanize awareness and action around key ecological and economic challenges.

About Earthx2025

Earthx2025 is a premier five-day forum that brings together leaders from business, investment, innovation, philanthropy, and environmental advocacy to advance the latest sustainability solutions. Ranked as one of the top 3 sustainability events in the U.S. by Sustainability Magazine, Earthx2025 is a dynamic platform that covers the full spectrum of industries, policies, and initiatives shaping the future of our planet. The conference fosters an environment for respectful engagement across diverse perspectives, driving progress toward environmental solutions. For more details, visit www.earthx.org.

