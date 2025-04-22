Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 16, 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 14 April 2025 and 17 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 365,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated transaction
14 April 2025
105,000
259.5952
27,257,496.00
15 April 2025
105,000
268.0315
28,143,307.50
16 April 2025
105,000
254.7160
26,745,180.00
17 April 2025
50,000
250.3754
12,518,770.00
Total accumulated over week 16
365,000
259.3555
94,664,753.50
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
2,996,229
292.1684
875,403,313.52
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,241,510,911
496,056
1,242,006,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
62,920,420
-
62,920,420
Number of outstanding shares
1,178,590,491
496,056
1,179,086,547
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-16--2025,c4138471
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4138471/3400219.pdf
EQT Transactions 20250414 to 20250417
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group-office,c3400979
EQT Group Office
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-16-2025-302434886.html