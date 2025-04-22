Anzeige
Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 16, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 14 April 2025 and 17 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 365,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction
value (SEK):

14 April 2025

105,000

259.5952

27,257,496.00

15 April 2025

105,000

268.0315

28,143,307.50

16 April 2025

105,000

254.7160

26,745,180.00

17 April 2025

50,000

250.3754

12,518,770.00

Total accumulated over week 16

365,000

259.3555

94,664,753.50

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

2,996,229

292.1684

875,403,313.52

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,241,510,911

496,056

1,242,006,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

62,920,420

-

62,920,420

Number of outstanding shares

1,178,590,491

496,056

1,179,086,547

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-16--2025,c4138471

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4138471/3400219.pdf

EQT Transactions 20250414 to 20250417

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group-office,c3400979

EQT Group Office

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-16-2025-302434886.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
