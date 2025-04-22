Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Southern Company: Southern Telecom Secures Largest Fiber Deal in Company History With Hyperscale Customer

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Southern Company

Southern Telecom, a subsidiary of Southern Company, has secured its largest fiber deal to date, a monumental 300-mile fiber contract with a strategic hyperscale customer. This landmark partnership underscores the significant role Southern Telecom plays in expanding and enhancing customers' network capabilities. The new route will connect a major data center in Montgomery, Ala., to both Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta.

"Southern Telecom is thrilled to partner with a critical strategic customer to deliver a high-capacity connectivity solution that links multiple major markets within our core service territory," said Bentina Terry, president and CEO of Southern Telecom. "This project showcases the capabilities of Southern Telecom in providing unparalleled reliability and performance. We are committed to ensuring seamless and efficient data transfer across key locations, reinforcing our position as a go-to provider for robust network infrastructure solutions."

The infrastructure project will include the deployment of high fiber count cables, significantly enhancing connectivity between these key markets. This historic investment demonstrates Southern Telecom's commitment to providing high-quality, reliable and cost-effective wholesale telecommunications services to carriers and enterprise customers. It also expands the Southern Telecom network, which currently covers nearly 10,000 route miles across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

This partnership represents Southern Telecom's commitment to delivering enhanced fiber routes to its customers, reinforcing its position as a leader in connectivity solutions.

About Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company, provides access to approximately 10,000 miles of high-count fiber, with a particularly dense network connecting Atlanta to other cities throughout the Southeast. The company also provides critical network elements such as access to rights of way, conduit and co-location facilities. The Southern Telecom network spans Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. For more information about Southern Telecom and its services, please visit southern-telecom.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
