Forest Stewardship Council: Forest Stewardship Council US Announces 2025 Leadership Awards

2025 FSC Leadership Awards Now Open for Nominations!

Forests do more than just provide wood. They conserve biodiversity, sequester and store carbon, provide clean water, create healthy soil, contribute to recreational activities, and maintain cultural heritage. Healthy forests do all the above extremely well. Let's celebrate healthy forests!

Do you know a company, organization, or person pushing the boundaries of responsible sourcing and forestry management? Now is the time to give recognition to these efforts and inspire others to act!

The 2025 FSC Leadership Awards will recognize excellence in the use of FSC-certified products, materials, and commitment to responsible forest management across industries, as well as in advocacy, conservation, and individual leadership in the FSC community.

Eligible categories for people, projects and organizations in the United States:

Built Environment - a commercial, institutional, mixed-use, or residential building project, completed in the last three years that utilized at least 50% FSC-certified materials across all wood products.

An FSC-Certified Company or Organization - Current FSC certificate holder.

An FSC Promotional License Holder - Current promotional license holder.

A Nonprofit Organization - Partnership or shared goal with the Forest Stewardship Council.

An Uncommon Partnership - A campaign, event, or project that your company or organization completed in tandem with another company or organization brought about by your common interest in FSC and responsible forest management.

An Individual Champion - An individual who has exemplified extraordinary leadership in innovating and advancing FSC and responsible forest management.

Selection Process

You are encouraged to submit your own project, organization, or champion, or to nominate another. A jury will select winners based on the applications received. Submissions are due Friday, July 25, 2025. Winners will be notified in early August.

Click here to apply for a 2025 Built Environment Leadership Award

Click here to apply for all other 2025 Leadership Award Categories

To submit a nomination, for more information, and to see past winners, please go to: FSC Leadership Awards on our website.

Any questions? Please email Jonathan Reese, j.reese@us.fsc.org or call 612-355-4511

About the Forest Stewardship Council

The Forest Stewardship Council, the world's most trusted forest certification, is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of forests. FSC was created in 1993 to set the standards by which forests are certified, offering assurance to consumers and businesses that the wood products they buy originate from well-managed forests. More than 2,000 companies and 35 million acres of forestland are FSC certified in the United States. For more information visit us.fsc.org.

