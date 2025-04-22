Portuguese fintech joins global cohort of innovators driving next-generation payment and transit experiences

UbiRider, the innovator behind the UbiRider Platform, offers the only all-in-one solution that seamlessly integrates transportation management, payment processing, and data analytics into a unified system, today announced it has been selected to join Mastercard's prestigious Start Path Emerging Fintech program. UbiRider is one of only eight startups worldwide chosen for this cohort, which includes innovative companies from across the payments, mobility, and digital commerce sectors.

Start Path is Mastercard's award-winning startup engagement program that supports high-potential fintechs with access to Mastercard's technology, network, and global ecosystem. Since its launch, the program has included more than 450 companies from over 60 countries, many of which have reached unicorn status or formed extended commercial engagements with Mastercard.

UbiRider joins other forward-thinking startups-LetMePark, Asistobe, it's electric, Krowd, Bluespine, ipaymy, and Dataiera-in a dedicated program designed to help emerging fintechs accelerate growth, scale innovation, and transform financial experiences.

"Being selected for the Start Path program is a tremendous milestone for UbiRider," said Paulo Santos, CEO of UbiRider. "Participating in this program supports our mission to make public transportation easier to access and pay for-especially in smaller cities and rural areas. Mastercard's global reach, infrastructure, and commercial expertise has the potential to help us scale faster, reach more transit agencies, and bring seamless mobility experiences to more people, everywhere."

By joining the Start Path Emerging Fintech program, UbiRider will gain tailored mentorship, access to Mastercard's product teams, and opportunities for strategic collaboration with Mastercard customers and partners around the world.

UbiRider's platform unifies fare collection, mobile ticketing, account-based payments, and real-time transit data into a flexible, all-in-one solution. Already active in locations like the Azores Islands and Cascais, Portugal, UbiRider is driving the next generation of contactless transit experiences.

About UbiRider

UbiRider was founded with the mission to transform the utilization and management of transportation operations to be simple, elegant and more accessible. The UbiRider Platform is the most complete mobility-as-a-service platform that includes mobile and web components that serve the interests and needs of travelers, commuters and mobility operators. PICK is a mobility-as-a-service app which helps travelers determine the best option for every journey, combining traditional and modern modes of transportation from buses and ferries to carsharing and micro-mobility. UbiRider is based in Porto, Portugal and is funded by Techtree Investments, an investment vehicle from CTT and managed by Iberis Capital and Cedrus R&D III, an investment vehicle managed by Cedrus Capital, Grupo Barraqueiro as well as angel investors. UbiRider is a strategic partner of Mastercard, Deloitte, PayShop and Viva.com. For more information, visit www.ubirider.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

UbiRider

Angela Costa Simoes

415-302-2934

angela.simoes@ubirider.com