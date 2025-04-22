VisionSafe Welcomes Aviation Veterans Jim Zanino and Kristen Richmond to Leadership Team

VisionSafe Corporation, a global leader in aviation safety, is proud to announce two key additions aimed at accelerating growth and innovation. VisionSafe has welcomed two seasoned aviation professionals, Jim Zanino and Kristen Richmond, to its leadership team.

Jim Zanino joins with over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Customer Sales at Gogo Business Aviation. Jim brings a deep understanding of avionics and connectivity, stemming from key roles at BendixKing by Honeywell, Bose Corporation, and Avidyne. His aviation journey began in the cockpit as a Naval Flight Officer in the U.S. Navy, and he holds a Master's in Aeronautical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor's in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University.

Kristen Richmond brings over two decades of experience at Boeing, where she held senior executive roles spanning strategy, government affairs, and international policy. As the Managing Director of European Government Affairs, based in Brussels, she led engagement across Boeing's commercial, defense, and services businesses, advancing the company's interests on a wide range of issues-from safety and trade to sustainability and innovation. Her global leadership experience and deep understanding of complex regulatory environments make her a key asset to VisionSafe's future expansion.

"This is an exciting moment for VisionSafe as we double down on our mission to protect flight crews and passengers around the world," said Jon-Michael Kasten, CEO of VisionSafe. "Jim and Kristen each bring a powerful combination of technical knowledge, strategic thinking, and a passion for aviation. Their leadership will be instrumental as we scale to meet growing demand and explore new markets."

VisionSafe continues to push boundaries in aviation safety through its patented Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS), which allows pilot's to see their controls and safely fly their aircraft in the event of blinding smoke in the flight deck. EVAS has over 9,000 installations worldwide protecting cargo, VIP and passenger aircraft.

For more information, visit www.visionsafe.com.

