Money Metals Exchange: Money Metals Launches Extensive Line of Gold and Silver Bullion Products

Money Metals Exchange, a national leader in precious metals investing and sound money advocacy , is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive line of Money Metals gold and silver bullion products.

This new lineup provides investors and collectors with an affordable option to acquire physical precious metals like gold and silver, increasing their holdings with greater variety, flexibility, and style.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or investor in precious metals, or just getting started, the Money Metals branded line offers a cost-effective option for everyone. These exclusive products are designed not only to store value securely, but also to lower the costs and barriers to entry traditionally associated with buying gold and silver.

An added benefit of investing in Money Metals branded gold bullion and silver bullion products is that there is a lower premium, which is the cost above the gold spot price or silver spot price that companies charge to do business.

When investing in bullion, which refers to pure precious metal products, there's no speculative markup like that added by most "rare" coin dealers whose ads dominate cable television.

Want to buy gold at a lower cost?

People sometimes say, "I cannot afford to buy gold because I don't have that much cash to buy an ounce."

This is where Money Metals' fractional-size gold bars and rounds play a role.

Acquiring fractional gold, items weighing less than one troy ounce, makes the yellow metal more accessible to investors. Fractional gold lowers the barrier to entry, making it accessible for everyone.

Money Metals' gold options include gold bars with gold weights as little as ½ gram, but also include weights of 1 gram, 1/100 ounce, and 1/10 ounce.

Additionally, Money Metals offers a proprietary one-ounce gold bar that can help you save more on premiums.

Overall, Money Metals gold bullion bars offer the best deal for investing in gold with lower premiums and higher rewards. With such an unprecedented line of low-cost, high-value, products with the potential of a greater return on investment , it's no wonder more people are suggesting buying Money Metals gold bars.

Want to buy gold coins at a lower cost?

Money Metals offers privately minted gold rounds that look like gold coins but are lower cost than government-minted ones, helping you save money.

The Money Metals gold rounds come in a variety of weights, including 1/100 ounce, 1/20 ounce, 1/10 ounce, ¼ ounce, and ½ ounce. And, just like the gold bars, there is a 1-ounce gold round option that helps save on premiums when compared to traditional 1-ounce gold coins.

The precision-struck details of these gold rounds make them exquisite to look at, while maintaining their gold melt value for the long term. These are high-quality gold bullion rounds with exceptional luster, offered at a bargain price.

Want to buy silver at a lower cost?

As with any investment portfolio, it is a good idea to diversify your investments. The same is true with a precious metals investment portfolio. Investing in silver in addition to gold is an excellent way to maximize your investing efforts.

Included in the Money Metals exclusive line of products are silver bars and silver rounds. Because silver tends to be far more affordable for most people than gold, these Money Metals silver bars come in larger sizes.

Among the Money Metals silver bars are weights including 1 ounce, 5 ounces, 10 ounces, 1 kilo (1 kilogram), and 100 ounces.

Money Metals' branded silver bullion bars are perfect for silver stacking and storing away, whether in your home safe or at Money Metals Depository. These Money Metals silver bars are an extraordinary deal.

Want to buy silver coins at a lower cost?

Much like privately minted gold rounds that save money when compared to government-issued gold coins, silver rounds will help you save money when compared to silver coins.

One key difference between rounds and coins is that rounds do not have a legal tender face value like coins do. Instead, rounds are valued for their metal content instead of a supposed numismatic coin collecting value. The benefit of this key difference is that you are putting your money into actual metal, not a story.

What's extra exciting about silver rounds is that they look and feel a lot like a standard silver coin, so you can enjoy the aesthetic of coinage at a lower cost.

Money Metals' most popular designs include the Walking Liberty, Mercury (Liberty Head), Morgan, Buffalo, Saint Gaudens, Gadsden flag, and other designs.

Money Metals' exclusive silver rounds come in both fractional and non-fractional sizes, including 1/10 ounce, ¼ ounce, ½ ounce, 1 ounce, 2 ounces, and 5 ounces.

With such a dynamic product line, Money Metals' exclusive products make it affordable and cost-effective for anyone to start investing in gold and silver. These low-cost, high-value, precious metal items are also an exceptional gift option for loved ones.

Visit MoneyMetals.com to check out the Money Metals branded line of gold bars, gold rounds, silver bars, and silver rounds.

Jp Cortez

jp.cortez@moneymetals.com

SOURCE: Money Metals Exchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire