Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. To Present At The Planet Microcap Showcase: Vegas In Partnership With Microcapclub On Wednesday, April 23 At 8:00AM PT

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, at 8:00am PT.

For access to the webcast presentation, please click here.

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses. Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Media Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



