Burnley Football Club, proudly sponsored by 96.com, one of the world's leading online gaming platforms for casino and sports betting, has secured promotion to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on April 21, 2025.

Burnley X 96.com

96.com sponsored Burnley FC has qualified for Premier League

As the official front-of-shirt sponsor for Burnley's men's and women's teams, 96.com extends heartfelt congratulations to the players, staff, and fans for this remarkable achievement, secured through an extraordinary EFL Championship campaign.

Under the astute leadership of manager Scott Parker, Burnley has demonstrated resilience, discipline, and flair, culminating in a top-two finish alongside Leeds United. The team's defensive record is nothing short of historic, conceding just 15 goals across the season - an average of 0.3 goals per match - and securing 29 clean sheets.

Most notably, Burnley set a Championship record in clean sheets by playing 12 consecutive Championship matches without conceding a goal. This unprecedented feat of going over 1000 minutes without conceding underscores the team's defensive solidity and collective spirit.

With 96.com's support as front-of-shirt sponsor, Burnley's remarkable campaign has set records and inspired fans worldwide.

96.com is honored to have partnered with Burnley during this transformative season. As a global leader in casino gaming and sports betting, 96.com's record-breaking commercial sponsorship - the largest ever for a Championship club, reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering

Burnley's ambitions and elevating the club's presence on and off the pitch.

This partnership has elevated the club's infrastructure and fostered a shared vision of excellence, both on and off the pitch. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside Burnley as they return to the pinnacle of English football.

As Burnley prepares for the Premier League, 96.com remains dedicated to supporting the club's journey, celebrating the passion of its fans and the pride of its community. We applaud the players, Scott Parker, and the entire Burnley family for their relentless pursuit of greatness. This promotion is a milestone that resonates far beyond the pitch, and we look forward to cheering the Clarets on in the Premier League.

Congratulations, Burnley FC, on a season that has redefined what is possible.

