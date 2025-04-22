Anzeige
22.04.2025
JRM Construction Management Completes High-End Offices for Baron Capital Within One Flagler Tower in West Palm Beach

Finanznachrichten News

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the successful completion of a prestigious office build-out for Baron Capital, a leading asset management firm in Related's One Flagler commercial tower in West Palm Beach. Partnering with world-renowned architect Gensler and engineering experts JB&B, JRM has delivered a sophisticated, high-end workspace that aligns with Baron Capital's premier standards. SM&W provided low-voltage expertise, while Castelli oversaw lighting design, ensuring every aspect of the project was executed with precision.

Baron Capital Florida

Baron Capital Florida

"Over the past four decades, Baron Capital has experienced tremendous global growth and expansion, establishing a presence in New York, London, and the Middle East. As we continue to grow, opening an office in the heart of West Palm Beach at One Flagler marks an exciting new chapter for Baron Capital and is a natural evolution for the Firm as the region has evolved into a burgeoning hub in the financial services industry," said Ron Baron, Founder and CEO of Baron Capital. "The thoughtful design and quality of this new office reflects the caliber of Baron Capital, and we're proud to share the space with our clients and deepen our roots in this dynamic market."

In creating a balance between functionality and aesthetic appeal, the newly finished office features extensive millwork that enhances warmth and refinement, curved office fronts for a modern, dynamic feel, and terrazzo flooring for a polished, timeless finish. Metal and stone wall cladding adds depth and an upscale character to the space. The interior layout accommodates numerous private offices, meeting rooms, and collaborative areas that support Baron Capital's operational needs.

"We're thrilled to see Baron Capital's vision come to life and to have delivered an environment that reflects their prestigious brand," said Adam Spitalnick, VP, Managing Director, JRM South. "Working alongside Gensler, JB&B, SM&W, and Castelli was a truly rewarding experience, and we're proud to have created a forward-thinking space that fosters productivity and elevates the overall workplace."

