Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (syntheia.ai) ("Syntheia" or the "Company"), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform has reached 20,000 subscribers.

"Subscription growth since launch continues to exceed expectations and now stands at 20,000+ subscribers as of today. We are delighted at the rates of subscribers and management will continue to report progress as we look to reach our goal of 100,000 subscriptions by the end of 2025," commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer.

About Syntheia's Referral Program: Never on Hold Again Club

Never on Hold Again Club is a referral program that rewards customers for sharing the power of AI-driven call handling. By referring businesses to Syntheia, customers can earn exclusive benefits while helping others elevate their customer service experience. For more details on the Never On Hold Again Club, including rewards, terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.syntheia.ai/the-never-on-hold-again-club. The program is available to users in all countries subject to local rules and regulations. No paid subscription is required to participate.

Flexible Plans and Pricing: Syntheia's Three Pricing Models

AssistantNLP's Receptionist service is available today to customers in three pricing tiers:

'Freemium'- Includes essential features with 60 minutes included per month at no cost;

'Basic' - Priced at $99.99/month, includes 500 minutes per month with additional functionalities such as email messaging; and

'Pro' - At $299.99/month, includes 2,000 monthly minutes, advanced analytics and customizable features.

Please access https://www.syntheia.ai/pricing for more details on each pricing tier.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the Company's business objectives, the Company's efforts to grow brand awareness, customer base and sales, and the availability of the Never on Hold Again Referral Program and pricing tiers. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249376

SOURCE: Syntheia Corp.