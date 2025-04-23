Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Real Estate Fund VII, L.P. has successfully completed the purchase of a 175-room hotel in Yokohama, Japan from Singapore based real estate development, investment, capital and property management company, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, in a transaction advised by JLL.

The hotel opened in November 2020 as part of a 1.8 million square foot mixed-use redevelopment project led by Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., and occupies floors 46 through 51 in a condominium tower with over 1,176 high-end residential units. It has direct access to a subway station and is located on the waterfront of Yokohama's Minato-Mirai submarket.

Yokohama is Japan's second largest city with 3.8 million residents and has strong demand drivers including a new central business district focused on research development, large international meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions facilities, a professional baseball team stadium, concert arenas, and Japan's largest China Town with over 20 million annual visitors.

The asset is currently operated by a serviced apartment operator, but Lone Star plans to convert it to a hotel in Q4 of 2025. The average room size of over 560 square feet is significantly larger than its competitive set, and Lone Star plans to use this advantage to reposition the asset as an upscale branded hotel.

"This is a good example of the value-add investment approach that Lone Star has a long track record of executing upon in Japan," said Jérôme Foulon, Global Head of Commercial Real Estate for Lone Star.

"In order to further improve the quality of this high-end asset, Lone Star will redesign the value proposition of the property and execute a significant repositioning plan," added Mitsuo Matsunaga, head of Lone Star in Japan.

Lone Star's investment platform in Japan has been actively investing in the country for over 28 years. Over that period, Lone Star has committed $9.6 billion in equity capital to assets in the region across nearly 90 investments, making it one of the most active investors in the region. Other recent activity includes Lone Star's sale of Tokyo Beta, one of the largest rental property assets in Tokyo.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading private equity firm advising funds that invest globally in corporate equity, credit, real estate and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Opportunity Fund series; the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. Lone Star invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.

