Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings of $6.4 Million

Finanznachrichten News

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX: CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.64, representing a decrease of $0.23 per share, or 12.3%, from prior year.

"We are pleased with our first quarter earnings," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Earnings dropped a bit from a year ago, but that was primarily due to increases in loan loss provision expense and tax expense. Income before taxes and provision expenses increased 4.3%, which provides positive momentum going forward. We are also pleased that the purchase of a property on Grant Road in East Wenatchee continues to progress, and we hope that location will open in 2026."

Q1 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of March 31, 2025:

  • As of March 31, 2025, gross loans totaled $967.4 million, representing a decrease from March 31, 2024 of $74.0 million, or 7.1%. The Bank has experienced loan growth in 2025 as loan balances have increased $5.0 million since December 31, 2024.

  • Deposit balances totaled $1.83 billion as of March 31, 2025. Deposit balances increased $44.9 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2024. Deposit balances decreased from December 31, 2024 by $8.3 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest deposits totaled $386.9 million as of March 31, 2025, which represented 21.1% of total deposits.

  • Return on assets decreased from 1.44% to 1.23%, due to an increase in assets and a reduction in earnings.

  • Return on equity decreased from 14.4% to 11.1%, due to strong equity growth and a reduction in earnings.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $186.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $138.2 million at March 31, 2024. The $48.0 million increase was primarily due to efforts to retain higher cash balances on overnight funds that are paying approximately 4.40%. Available borrowing lines from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve totaled approximately $374.5 million.

Investments

The investment portfolio, net of the held to maturity allowance, totaled $879.4 million at March 31, 2025, which represented an increase of $85.7 million from March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, available for sale securities totaled $750.8 million and held to maturity securities, net of the allowance, totaled $128.6 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, securities earned 3.86% as compared to 3.96% one year ago. The decrease in the earnings rate is attributable to decreasing yields on floating rate securities as well as maturities of higher yielding securities.

As of March 31, 2024, unrealized losses on available for sale securities totaled $55.4 million as compared to $66.9 million as of March 31, 2024. A combination of strategies was utilized to achieve this reduction, which included new investment purchases, sales of securities and interest rate swaps.

During the first quarter of 2025, a gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded as part of a securities sale, where the proceeds from the sale were reinvested. Along with the gain on sale, an increase in go-forward interest income was expected with a modest increase in duration.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $967.4 million as of March 31, 2025, which was a decrease of $74.0 million from March 31, 2024. Since March 31, 2024, significant loan balance reductions were seen in construction and land development loans of $43.2 million, municipal loans of $24.6 million, and dealer loans of $23.8 million. The balance reductions equated to a percentage reduction over the past year of 51.0%, 25.2% and 10.4%, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.28% of gross loans as compared to 1.24% one year ago. During the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded $761,000 in provision expense on loans, and the allowance balance totaled $12.4 million.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing loans representing 0.34% of gross loans as of March 31, 2025. This is a slight increase from 0.23% as of March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.83 billion at March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the average cost of funds increased 6 basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Certificate of Deposit balances increased $71.5 million over the past twelve months, however, the rate paid on certificates declined during that same period.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $281.9 million as of March 31, 2025, which represented an increase of 7.9% from $259.7 million at March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to earnings less dividends paid. The Bank's semi-annual dividend was paid February 10, 2025 at a rate of $0.90 per share.

As of March 31, 2025, GAAP capital reflected an increase of $30.1 million from March 31, 2024. Unrealized losses decreased $4.7 million during that time period. The Bank's GAAP equity to assets ratio was 11.32% as of March 31, 2025.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $16.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase from the prior year was attributable to an improvement in yields on earning assets of 8 basis points to 4.65%, which was partially offset with an increase of 5 basis points on interest-bearing liabilities to 2.06%. Including non-interest bearing deposits the cost of funds totaled 1.63% as of March 31, 2025.

Loan interest income decreased $187,000 due to a reduction in loan balances. Year to date loan yields offset the majority of loan balance reductions. The average yield on loans improved to 5.40% from 5.01% from the same quarter one year ago.

Interest income on available for sale and held to maturity securities increased $605,000, or 7.3%, from one year ago. The increase was primarily related to the increase in securities balances of 10.8% year over year.

Interest income from deposits with other financial institutions increased $659,000 due to an increase in average cash balances with other financial institutions.

The net interest margin was 3.17% for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 3.12% one year ago.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-interest income increased $1.0 million primarily from insurance commissions and fees increasing $717,000, and increases in gain on sales from available for sale securities of $130,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Salaries and benefits increased $689,000, or 9.7%, due to increasing wages and significant increases in employee health care insurance costs. Data processing expenses also increased $169,000, or 10.6%.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 60.2% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 59.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

27,192

$

27,642

$

21,393

Interest bearing deposits

156,653

188,370

113,141

Fed funds sold

2,342

3,909

3,639

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

186,187

219,921

138,173

Securities available for sale

750,761

716,508

655,680

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $15, $16 and $19, respectively

128,589

130,254

137,936

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,848

2,846

2,981

Loans held for sale

7

4

342

Loans

967,398

962,369

1,041,410

Allowance for credit losses

(12,391

)

(12,748

)

(12,947

)

Net loans

955,007

949,621

1,028,463

Premises and equipment

19,251

19,472

20,510

Accrued interest receivable

8,842

8,952

9,444

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

97

97

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,862

27,647

27,009

Goodwill

7,579

7,579

7,576

Intangibles, net

2,562

2,749

3,291

Mortgage servicing rights

2,406

2,441

2,485

Net deferred tax assets

16,780

18,037

18,695

Other assets

13,649

15,435

13,569

Total assets

$

2,122,427

$

2,121,563

$

2,066,251

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

386,886

$

395,327

$

398,960

Savings and interest-bearing demand

921,796

940,084

936,416

Time

521,007

502,542

449,462

Total deposits

1,829,689

1,837,953

1,784,838

Accrued interest payable

2,881

2,842

2,661

Borrowings

35,000

36,000

54,636

Other liabilities

14,627

12,601

14,008

Total liabilities

1,882,197

1,889,396

1,856,143

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 3/31/2025 -- 3,897,994;
12/31/2024 -- 3,891,000; 3/31/2024 -- 3,884,186

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

5,608

5,229

4,895

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

304,544

301,636

284,062

Other comprehensive income

(53,947

)

(58,674

)

(62,491

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

239,421

231,407

209,682

Noncontrolling interest

809

760

426

Total shareholders' equity

240,230

232,167

210,108

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,122,427

$

2,121,563

$

2,066,251

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

12,834

$

13,102

$

13,021

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

1,958

2,037

1,299

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

7,816

7,511

7,220

Tax-exempt

332

344

277

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

762

764

785

Tax-exempt

24

24

47

Total interest income

23,726

23,782

22,649

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,111

7,348

6,449

Borrowings

401

457

609

Total interest expense

7,512

7,805

7,058

Net interest income

16,214

15,977

15,591

Provision for Credit Losses

761

465

(54

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

15,453

15,512

15,645

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

496

541

460

Mortgage banking operations

351

413

290

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

130

--

--

Brokerage commissions

327

317

369

Insurance commissions and fees

2,667

2,402

1,950

Net interchange income

1,138

1,105

1,166

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

215

220

200

Dividends from correspondent banks

109

102

34

Other

288

276

257

Total non-interest income

5,721

5,376

4,726

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

7,758

7,197

7,069

Occupancy and equipment

868

918

880

Audits and examinations

247

21

183

State and local business and occupation taxes

358

300

335

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

268

253

244

Legal and professional fees

247

238

242

Check losses and charge-offs

118

127

120

Low-income housing investment losses

158

156

--

Data processing

1,768

1,562

1,599

Product delivery

364

326

330

Other

1,059

1,037

993

Total non-interest expense

13,213

12,135

11,995

Income before income taxes

7,961

8,753

8,376

Income Taxes

1,502

1,677

1,093

Net income

$

6,459

$

7,076

$

7,283

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

48

17

6

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

6,411

$

7,059

$

7,277

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.65

$

1.81

$

1.87

Diluted

$

1.64

$

1.81

$

1.87

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



