Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings of $6.4 Million

Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX: CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.64, representing a decrease of $0.23 per share, or 12.3%, from prior year.

"We are pleased with our first quarter earnings," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Earnings dropped a bit from a year ago, but that was primarily due to increases in loan loss provision expense and tax expense. Income before taxes and provision expenses increased 4.3%, which provides positive momentum going forward. We are also pleased that the purchase of a property on Grant Road in East Wenatchee continues to progress, and we hope that location will open in 2026."

Q1 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of March 31, 2025:

As of March 31, 2025, gross loans totaled $967.4 million, representing a decrease from March 31, 2024 of $74.0 million, or 7.1%. The Bank has experienced loan growth in 2025 as loan balances have increased $5.0 million since December 31, 2024.

Deposit balances totaled $1.83 billion as of March 31, 2025. Deposit balances increased $44.9 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2024. Deposit balances decreased from December 31, 2024 by $8.3 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest deposits totaled $386.9 million as of March 31, 2025, which represented 21.1% of total deposits.

Return on assets decreased from 1.44% to 1.23%, due to an increase in assets and a reduction in earnings.

Return on equity decreased from 14.4% to 11.1%, due to strong equity growth and a reduction in earnings.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $186.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $138.2 million at March 31, 2024. The $48.0 million increase was primarily due to efforts to retain higher cash balances on overnight funds that are paying approximately 4.40%. Available borrowing lines from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve totaled approximately $374.5 million.

Investments

The investment portfolio, net of the held to maturity allowance, totaled $879.4 million at March 31, 2025, which represented an increase of $85.7 million from March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, available for sale securities totaled $750.8 million and held to maturity securities, net of the allowance, totaled $128.6 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, securities earned 3.86% as compared to 3.96% one year ago. The decrease in the earnings rate is attributable to decreasing yields on floating rate securities as well as maturities of higher yielding securities.

As of March 31, 2024, unrealized losses on available for sale securities totaled $55.4 million as compared to $66.9 million as of March 31, 2024. A combination of strategies was utilized to achieve this reduction, which included new investment purchases, sales of securities and interest rate swaps.

During the first quarter of 2025, a gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded as part of a securities sale, where the proceeds from the sale were reinvested. Along with the gain on sale, an increase in go-forward interest income was expected with a modest increase in duration.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $967.4 million as of March 31, 2025, which was a decrease of $74.0 million from March 31, 2024. Since March 31, 2024, significant loan balance reductions were seen in construction and land development loans of $43.2 million, municipal loans of $24.6 million, and dealer loans of $23.8 million. The balance reductions equated to a percentage reduction over the past year of 51.0%, 25.2% and 10.4%, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.28% of gross loans as compared to 1.24% one year ago. During the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded $761,000 in provision expense on loans, and the allowance balance totaled $12.4 million.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing loans representing 0.34% of gross loans as of March 31, 2025. This is a slight increase from 0.23% as of March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.83 billion at March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the average cost of funds increased 6 basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Certificate of Deposit balances increased $71.5 million over the past twelve months, however, the rate paid on certificates declined during that same period.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $281.9 million as of March 31, 2025, which represented an increase of 7.9% from $259.7 million at March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to earnings less dividends paid. The Bank's semi-annual dividend was paid February 10, 2025 at a rate of $0.90 per share.

As of March 31, 2025, GAAP capital reflected an increase of $30.1 million from March 31, 2024. Unrealized losses decreased $4.7 million during that time period. The Bank's GAAP equity to assets ratio was 11.32% as of March 31, 2025.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $16.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase from the prior year was attributable to an improvement in yields on earning assets of 8 basis points to 4.65%, which was partially offset with an increase of 5 basis points on interest-bearing liabilities to 2.06%. Including non-interest bearing deposits the cost of funds totaled 1.63% as of March 31, 2025.

Loan interest income decreased $187,000 due to a reduction in loan balances. Year to date loan yields offset the majority of loan balance reductions. The average yield on loans improved to 5.40% from 5.01% from the same quarter one year ago.

Interest income on available for sale and held to maturity securities increased $605,000, or 7.3%, from one year ago. The increase was primarily related to the increase in securities balances of 10.8% year over year.

Interest income from deposits with other financial institutions increased $659,000 due to an increase in average cash balances with other financial institutions.

The net interest margin was 3.17% for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 3.12% one year ago.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-interest income increased $1.0 million primarily from insurance commissions and fees increasing $717,000, and increases in gain on sales from available for sale securities of $130,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Salaries and benefits increased $689,000, or 9.7%, due to increasing wages and significant increases in employee health care insurance costs. Data processing expenses also increased $169,000, or 10.6%.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 60.2% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 59.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 27,192 $ 27,642 $ 21,393 Interest bearing deposits 156,653 188,370 113,141 Fed funds sold 2,342 3,909 3,639 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 186,187 219,921 138,173 Securities available for sale 750,761 716,508 655,680 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $15, $16 and $19, respectively 128,589 130,254 137,936 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,848 2,846 2,981 Loans held for sale 7 4 342 Loans 967,398 962,369 1,041,410 Allowance for credit losses (12,391 ) (12,748 ) (12,947 ) Net loans 955,007 949,621 1,028,463 Premises and equipment 19,251 19,472 20,510 Accrued interest receivable 8,842 8,952 9,444 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 27,862 27,647 27,009 Goodwill 7,579 7,579 7,576 Intangibles, net 2,562 2,749 3,291 Mortgage servicing rights 2,406 2,441 2,485 Net deferred tax assets 16,780 18,037 18,695 Other assets 13,649 15,435 13,569 Total assets $ 2,122,427 $ 2,121,563 $ 2,066,251 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 386,886 $ 395,327 $ 398,960 Savings and interest-bearing demand 921,796 940,084 936,416 Time 521,007 502,542 449,462 Total deposits 1,829,689 1,837,953 1,784,838 Accrued interest payable 2,881 2,842 2,661 Borrowings 35,000 36,000 54,636 Other liabilities 14,627 12,601 14,008 Total liabilities 1,882,197 1,889,396 1,856,143 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 3/31/2025 -- 3,897,994;

12/31/2024 -- 3,891,000; 3/31/2024 -- 3,884,186 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 5,608 5,229 4,895 Treasury stock (16,784 ) (16,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 304,544 301,636 284,062 Other comprehensive income (53,947 ) (58,674 ) (62,491 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 239,421 231,407 209,682 Noncontrolling interest 809 760 426 Total shareholders' equity 240,230 232,167 210,108 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,122,427 $ 2,121,563 $ 2,066,251

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended, March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 12,834 $ 13,102 $ 13,021 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 1,958 2,037 1,299 Securities available for sale: Taxable 7,816 7,511 7,220 Tax-exempt 332 344 277 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 762 764 785 Tax-exempt 24 24 47 Total interest income 23,726 23,782 22,649 Interest Expense Deposits 7,111 7,348 6,449 Borrowings 401 457 609 Total interest expense 7,512 7,805 7,058 Net interest income 16,214 15,977 15,591 Provision for Credit Losses 761 465 (54 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,453 15,512 15,645 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 496 541 460 Mortgage banking operations 351 413 290 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale 130 -- -- Brokerage commissions 327 317 369 Insurance commissions and fees 2,667 2,402 1,950 Net interchange income 1,138 1,105 1,166 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 215 220 200 Dividends from correspondent banks 109 102 34 Other 288 276 257 Total non-interest income 5,721 5,376 4,726 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,758 7,197 7,069 Occupancy and equipment 868 918 880 Audits and examinations 247 21 183 State and local business and occupation taxes 358 300 335 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 268 253 244 Legal and professional fees 247 238 242 Check losses and charge-offs 118 127 120 Low-income housing investment losses 158 156 -- Data processing 1,768 1,562 1,599 Product delivery 364 326 330 Other 1,059 1,037 993 Total non-interest expense 13,213 12,135 11,995 Income before income taxes 7,961 8,753 8,376 Income Taxes 1,502 1,677 1,093 Net income $ 6,459 $ 7,076 $ 7,283 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 48 17 6 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 6,411 $ 7,059 $ 7,277 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.65 $ 1.81 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.81 $ 1.87

