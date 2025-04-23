Okto Becomes Go-To DeFi Trading App in Korea with Hyperliquid Spot & Futures Integration, HyperEVM launching soon

BANGALORE, India, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okto, the mobile frontend for Hyperliquid, has rapidly emerged as the preferred choice for Korean crypto investors, offering seamless access to Hyperliquid's Spot and Futures markets - all within a single, self-custodial mobile interface. With deep liquidity, low slippage, and advanced trading infrastructure, Hyperliquid has become one of the most powerful decentralized trading venues. Okto acts as its mobile front end, combining CEX-like performance with the security and control of self-custody, allowing Korean traders to experience the full power of DeFi without friction.

"Korean investors are leading the next wave of DeFi adoption," said Rohit Jain, Head of DeFi Initiatives at Okto. "The rise in perpetual and spot trading activity on the Hyperliquid-powered Okto app is proof that the region is embracing decentralized markets - not as an alternative, but as the future. With self-custody at the core and institutional-grade liquidity, Okto is helping redefine how Korean trades."

Okto's Futures trading went live in February 2024, followed by the recent launch of Spot trading - marking yet another major milestone in the app's rapid evolution. "We envision Okto as the 'Phantom' of Hyperliquid - the most seamless and secure mobile gateway for decentralized trading," said Rohit Jain. "As the leading mobile app for Hyperliquid, Okto was the first to integrate both Futures and Spot trading, and will soon be the first to bring HyperEVM assets and dApps directly to users. With this, we anticipate exponential growth in adoption over the next 2-3 years."

Key Features:

Hyperliquid-Optimized Design : Okto is tailored to integrate seamlessly with Hyperliquid's advanced tools, allowing traders to manage their positions effortlessly across both spot and futures wallets. The one-click deposit feature to the Hyperliquid Spot wallet eliminates prior steps required for transactions on Hyperliquid.

: Okto is tailored to integrate seamlessly with Hyperliquid's advanced tools, allowing traders to manage their positions effortlessly across both spot and futures wallets. The one-click deposit feature to the Hyperliquid Spot wallet eliminates prior steps required for transactions on Hyperliquid. Cross-Chain Trading : With Okto's powerful chain abstraction, users can seamlessly deposit and manage assets across 5+ blockchain networks - including Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, and more - all within a single app. Thanks to the Okto Layer, a robust middleware that abstracts away Web3 complexities, traders can now bring assets in and out of Hyperliquid with just one click. This unlocks true cross-chain trading at scale, maximizing opportunities without the friction of manual bridging or multiple wallets.

: With Okto's powerful chain abstraction, users can seamlessly deposit and manage assets across 5+ blockchain networks - including Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, and more - all within a single app. Thanks to the Okto Layer, a robust middleware that abstracts away Web3 complexities, traders can now bring assets in and out of Hyperliquid with just one click. This unlocks true cross-chain trading at scale, maximizing opportunities without the friction of manual bridging or multiple wallets. Enhanced Security & Control : Okto offers a self-custodial wallet, providing users full control over their assets. Secure, gasless transactions and social login options enhance user convenience.

: Okto offers a self-custodial wallet, providing users full control over their assets. Secure, gasless transactions and social login options enhance user convenience. Smart Notifications : Receive real-time alerts for price movements, trade execution, and market updates, ensuring traders never miss important opportunities.

: Receive real-time alerts for price movements, trade execution, and market updates, ensuring traders never miss important opportunities. Optimized Mobile Experience: Designed with a mobile-first approach and CEX like experience, Okto eliminates friction in decentralized trading by offering real-time portfolio tracking and one-click cross-chain swaps, giving users greater flexibility.

Okto is revolutionizing mobile DeFi trading, making institutional-grade DEX trading accessible directly from users' mobile devices. Whether a seasoned trader or a DeFi newcomer, Okto offers a secure, intuitive, and rewarding platform to access Hyperliquid's full potential.

About Okto

The Okto ecosystem aims to simplify Web3 for everyone. At its core, it is a chain abstraction, and orchestration layer designed to simplify blockchain development. By offering web2-like modular APIs to help both new developers and experienced teams to build efficiently on the blockchain.

Okto ecosystem is experienced by 20Mn+ users while under development in the pre mainnet phase. Key components include the Okto Chain, Okto SDK, Okto wallet and Okto partners ecosystem.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625238/5179517/Okto_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okto-becomes-go-to-defi-trading-app-in-korea-with-hyperliquid-spot--futures-integration-hyperevm-launching-soon-302435299.html