Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - AGII, a next-generation AI and Web3 platform, has officially launched its highly anticipated app, marking a major milestone in the evolution of decentralized systems. Designed to deliver smarter, real-time AI integration, the AGII app empowers developers, enterprises, and users to build and interact with Web3 more efficiently and intelligently.





The AGII app combines cutting-edge AI with scalable blockchain infrastructure, offering tools such as predictive automation, smart contract deployment, and real-time anomaly detection. With an intuitive interface and powerful backend capabilities, users can create, deploy, and manage decentralized applications with improved performance and reduced friction.

Built for next-gen use cases, the AGII app supports seamless integration across multi-chain environments and introduces autonomous AI modules that adapt and respond dynamically to blockchain events. This ensures faster processing, better reliability, and enhanced security, all within a single platform tailored to the evolving demands of Web3.

The launch of the AGII app positions the platform at the forefront of AI-Web3 convergence, driving innovation in a space where scalability, intelligence, and decentralization are more critical than ever. With this release, AGII sets a new standard for what decentralized apps can achieve when powered by real-time AI.

About AGII

AGII is an AI-powered Web3 platform committed to enhancing decentralized ecosystems through intelligent automation, scalable infrastructure, and real-time AI-driven tools. The platform empowers developers and businesses to build adaptive, efficient blockchain applications optimized for the next era of digital innovation.

