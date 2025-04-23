Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi presents clinical data at WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) presents clinical data aimed at updating the global haemophilia community attending this year's WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit in Dubai from the 23 - 25 April. New and updated outcomes and analyses will be presented from the XTEND phase 3clinical program testing the effectiveness of Altuvoct® (efanesoctocog alfa) treatment for haemophilia A, including updates on patients' joint health and surgical outcomes in patients.
"At WFH 2025 CCS, Sobi will present highlights from the XTEND phase 3 program and discuss the new treatment paradigm with FVIII levels in the non-haemophilia range. Sharing these clinical outcomes with the wider haemophilia community will help to ensure the latest treatment approaches are widely known and understood," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi.
Key data to be presented at WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit, Dubai, UAE
Altuvoct® (efanesoctocog alfa)
Oral Presentations
A plain language summary of the association
Oral presentation: Oral FP-TH-02.5
Date: Thursday 24 April 2025
Time: 08:45 - 09:00
Location: Great Ballroom
Efanesoctocog alfa for the perioperative
Oral presentation: Oral FP-WE-01.5
Time: 16:15 - 16:30
Location: Great Ballroom
Posters
SHINE study design: An interventional, open-
Poster presentation: Poster PO-179
Presentation dates and times:
Thursday 24 April / 11:00 - 11:30
Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
Long-term outcomes of prophylaxis with
Poster presentation. Poster PP-044
Presentation dates and times:
Thursday 24 April / 11:00 - 11:30
Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
Plain language summary of two-year results
Poster presentation. Poster PP-045
Presentation dates and times:
Thursday 24 April / 11:00 - 11:30
Plain language summary: Efanesoctocog alfa
Poster presentation. Poster PP-046
Presentation dates and times:
Thursday 24 April / 11:00 - 11:30
Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
The A-MOVE study easily explained: the
Poster presentation: Poster PP-043
Presentation dates and times:
Thursday 24 April / 11:00 - 11:30
Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
About efanesoctocog alfa
Efanesoctocog alfa [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein] (formerly BIVV001) is a novel and significant part of the week factor VIII therapy. It has the potential to deliver near-normal factor activity levels for significant parts of the week, improving bleed protection in a once-weekly dose for people with haemophilia A. Efanesoctocog alfa builds on the innovative Fc fusion technology by adding a region of von Willebrand factor and XTEN® polypeptides to extend its time in circulation. It is the only therapy that has been shown to break through the von Willebrand factor ceiling, which imposes a half-life limitation on current factor VIII therapies. It was approved as ALTUVIIIO [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein-ehtl] by Sanofi in the US in February 2023.
About the Sobi and Sanofi collaboration
Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of Alprolix® and Elocta®/Eloctate®. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialisation of efanesoctocog alfa, referred to as ALTUVIIIO in the USA and ALTOVUCT in Europe. An investigational factor VIII therapy with the potential to provide high sustained factor activity levels with once-weekly dosing for people with haemophilia A. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.
Sobi®
Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.
