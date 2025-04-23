Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - BK8, a leading global sports betting and i-Gaming platform, and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) are proud to announce an uplift of their partnership, with BK8 now serving as the Official Sponsor of the BWF Major Championships in 2025. This enhanced collaboration highlights BK8's commitment to supporting and elevating the sport of badminton on the global stage.

Under this agreement, BK8 will sponsor three of the most prestigious badminton tournaments in 2025:

27 April - 4 May 2025 TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 (Xiamen, China) 25-31 August 2025 TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2025 (Paris, France) 10-14 December 2025 HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2025 (Hangzhou, China)

These tournaments will bring together the world's top badminton players, showcasing the sport's highest levels of competition and entertainment.

Michael Gatt, Managing Director of BK8, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership: "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with BWF, a partnership that reflects our dedication to excellence and innovation in sports. By supporting these iconic tournaments, we aim to inspire athletes, engage fans, and contribute to the global growth of badminton. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant sports community and promoting the spirit of competition."

BK8's sponsorship will include prominent branding during live match broadcast and exclusive member engagement initiatives such as VIP tickets and hospitality. These activations aim to enhance the member experience and bring the excitement of badminton to a global audience.

BK8 has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sports development through initiatives such as its 2024 sponsorship of the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024, BWF Thailand Open 2024 and BWF Hong Kong Open 2024. This renewed partnership with BWF further solidifies BK8's role in advancing the sport's accessibility and visibility.

BK8 will continue as the Official Partner of the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2025.

About BK8

BK8 is a world-renowned online sports betting and i-Gaming platform, offering a wide range of betting options, including sportsbook, live casino, slots, and e-sports. With a focus on innovation and user experience, BK8 has established itself as a trusted brand across global markets. Committed to responsible gambling, BK8 advocates for a safe and secure gaming environment by promoting fair play, player protection, and responsible betting practices.

About BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body for badminton, recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Founded in 1934, BWF is dedicated to regulating, promoting, and developing badminton worldwide. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, BWF comprises 202 Member Associations and is committed to making badminton accessible to all.

