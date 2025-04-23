Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A412UK | ISIN: CA37895W1095 | Ticker-Symbol: A7F
Frankfurt
23.04.25
08:01 Uhr
0,034 Euro
+0,002
+5,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL TACTICAL METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL TACTICAL METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL TACTICAL METALS
GLOBAL TACTICAL METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL TACTICAL METALS CORP0,034+5,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.