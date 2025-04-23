Augmentum Fintech plc - Factsheet as at 31 March 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
23 April 2025
Augmentum Fintech plc
Factsheet as at 31 March 2025
Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, has issued a factsheet as at 31 March 2025 which can be found on the Company's website at https://augmentum.vc/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Augmentum-Fintech-plc-Factsheet-Q4-FY2425.pdf
The factsheet has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries
Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)
Nigel Szembel (Investor Relations)
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
nigel@augmentum.vc
Quill PR
Sarah Gibbons-Cook
(Press and Media)
+44 (0)20 7466 5050
augmentum@quillpr.com
Peel Hunt LLP
Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
James Moat, James Fischer
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)
+44 (0)20 3709 8733
About Augmentum Fintech
Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.