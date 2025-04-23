HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. successfully places €900 million of Notes

Heineken N.V. successfully places €900 million of Notes

Amsterdam, 23 April 2025 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) announced that it has successfully placed €900 million of 7.5-year Notes with a coupon of 3.276% yesterday.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayments. The maturity date of the Notes is 29 October 2032.

ABN Amro, Barclays, HSBC, ING and Santander acted as active book runners.







Enquiries

Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlie Paauw Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn Corporate Communications Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com)







Tel: +31-20-5239355 E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)



Tel: +31-20-5239590



Regulatory information

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:

