KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - .The new solution provides up to 100% of the energy required to operate telecommunications equipment, reducing dependence on diesel fuel. With a 5.9-kilowatt peak (kWp) capacity, the site operates autonomously using photovoltaic (solar) energy, complemented by battery storage.Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers, said, "We are proud to contribute to the deployment of renewable energy solutions that meet current and future needs for both sustainability and long-term cost efficiency. These solutions are especially important for remote and difficult-to-reach areas, such as transport corridors like highways, tunnels, bridges, or terminals, where quality coverage is essential for transient users. The opportunities to enhance national connectivity are vast, and EdgePoint is eager to continue working closely with our partners to advance sustainable solutions that improve coverage and reduce carbon emissions across the industry. This deployment is expected to reduce the site's annual carbon emissions by approximately 78%, while also ensuring seamless connectivity for travelers along the highway."Muniff concluded, "Solar energy has proven to be an ideal solution for Malaysia, given its equatorial climate and high levels of solar insolation. By integrating solar power into telecommunications infrastructure, we are reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources, lowering operational costs, and significantly decreasing emissions. Solar hybrid solutions are an adjacent focus area for us, it is a key part of our broader strategy of implementing innovative, sustainable solutions, driving an industry-wide transformation toward cleaner, more efficient operations and we are optimistic about future collaborations with both Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and non-MNO clients to help them meet their green objectives. As we expand our renewable energy initiatives, we aim to set new benchmarks for energy-efficient telecom infrastructure in Malaysia, helping our partners transition to greener operations without compromising connectivity, network quality, and reliability."By the end of 2025, EdgePoint plans to complete more full solar or solar hybrid sites across the country, further strengthening its commitment to sustainable telecom infrastructure.EdgePoint Infrastructure is the fastest-growing multi-country tower company in ASEAN, with 15,800 sites in its portfolio out of which 1,800 sites are in Malaysia making it the second-largest tower company in Malaysia.****ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTUREEdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoints Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com/.Source: EdgePoint InfrastructureCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.