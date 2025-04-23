easyJet plc: Board Changes

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Xetra
23.04.25
09:06 Uhr
5,688 Euro
+0,118
+2,12 %
Dow Jones News
23.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
DJ Board Changes 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Board Changes 
23-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 April 2025 
easyJet plc 
('easyJet' or the 'Company') 
Board Changes 
easyJet is pleased to announce that Elyes Mrad will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit 
Committee with effect from 1 June 2025. 
Elyes is currently Executive Vice President, Hertz International, where he oversees the company's business in EMEA, 
Latam and Asia Pacific. Before joining Hertz, he held Managing Director roles at Certares, a leading private equity 
firm focused on the hospitality and travel industry, and American Express Global Business Travel. He has also held 
senior positions with Sita, JTI and Rolex, and currently serves as Chair of the Board for Zytlyn Technologies AG, an AI 
powered travel data and analytics platform. Elyes is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and is a Swiss national. 
easyJet also announces that Dr Detlef Trefzger, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Board that he intends to step 
down from the Board on 1 June 2025 to focus on his other commitments. Harald Eisenaecher will succeed Detlef as Chair 
of the Safety & Operational Readiness Committee with effect from the same date. 
Sir Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented: 
"I would like to thank Detlef for a strong contribution to the Board during his tenure, including as Chair of our 
Safety & Operational Readiness Committee. He has added insight, experience and excellent judgement to our deliberations 
and on behalf of the Board I wish him well for the future. 
We are pleased to welcome Elyes to easyJet. His extensive Europe-wide experience in hospitality and travel will be very 
valuable as we continue to focus on driving long-term shareholder value. We look forward to him joining the Board." 
For further details please contact easyJet plc: 
Institutional investors and analysts 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

Notes:

-- The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Elyes Mrad on behalf of the Board.

-- There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 383921 
EQS News ID:  2121716 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2121716&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
