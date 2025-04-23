easyJet plc: Board Changes

DJ Board Changes

easyJet plc (EZJ) Board Changes 23-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 April 2025 easyJet plc ('easyJet' or the 'Company') Board Changes easyJet is pleased to announce that Elyes Mrad will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 June 2025. Elyes is currently Executive Vice President, Hertz International, where he oversees the company's business in EMEA, Latam and Asia Pacific. Before joining Hertz, he held Managing Director roles at Certares, a leading private equity firm focused on the hospitality and travel industry, and American Express Global Business Travel. He has also held senior positions with Sita, JTI and Rolex, and currently serves as Chair of the Board for Zytlyn Technologies AG, an AI powered travel data and analytics platform. Elyes is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and is a Swiss national. easyJet also announces that Dr Detlef Trefzger, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Board that he intends to step down from the Board on 1 June 2025 to focus on his other commitments. Harald Eisenaecher will succeed Detlef as Chair of the Safety & Operational Readiness Committee with effect from the same date. Sir Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented: "I would like to thank Detlef for a strong contribution to the Board during his tenure, including as Chair of our Safety & Operational Readiness Committee. He has added insight, experience and excellent judgement to our deliberations and on behalf of the Board I wish him well for the future. We are pleased to welcome Elyes to easyJet. His extensive Europe-wide experience in hospitality and travel will be very valuable as we continue to focus on driving long-term shareholder value. We look forward to him joining the Board." For further details please contact easyJet plc: Institutional investors and analysts Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

Notes:

-- The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Elyes Mrad on behalf of the Board.

-- There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.

