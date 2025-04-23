Vermeg Appoints Tarak ACHICH as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermeg, a global leader in financial software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarak ACHICH as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2025. With over 30 years of experience in capital markets, banking, and insurance, Tarak brings a wealth of expertise and a strong track record in leadership, management, and driving growth. He has held executive roles at Groupe Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, Oddo & Cie, and Euronext, and served on the Vermeg board from 2008 to 2021.

This appointment represents a key strategic move as Vermeg strengthens its leadership in Collateral Management and Insurance - two core areas where the company continues to drive market-leading innovation. With Tarak at the helm, Vermeg aims to accelerate its focus on delivering high-value, cutting-edge solutions to financial institutions across Europe, the UK, the Americas, and APAC region.

Alongside this leadership change, Badreddine Ouali has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Marwen Hanifeh has been appointed Chairman of the Management Board. Both will continue to work closely with Tarak on Vermeg's strategic initiatives, ensuring continuity and alignment with the company's long-term growth ambitions.

"Tarak's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our growth strategy and continuing our mission to deliver innovative solutions in Collateral Management, Insurance, and beyond," said Badreddine Ouali, Chairman. "His vast industry experience and vision will ensure Vermeg remains a leader in financial technology, creating lasting value for our clients and partners."

Founded in 1993, Vermeg provides specialized software solutions for the banking, insurance, and wealth management industries. Serving over 160 clients in 40+ countries, Vermeg helps financial institutions streamline operations and accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Vermeg has offices in 16 countries and employs over 1,000 people worldwide.

