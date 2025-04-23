Construction of the Aldoga Solar Farm on Australia's central Queensland coast has been completed seven months ahead of schedule. The 380 MW PV plant has already exported its first 850 kW of clean electricity into the main national grid. From pv magazine Australia Spanish renewable energy developer Acciona Energia said it has completed construction of the 380 MW Aldoga Solar Farm near the industrial city of Gladstone, Queensland, just 12 months after works officially commenced. Acciona said construction of the estimated AUD 500 million ($320 million) project has been finalized seven months ahead ...

